Eagles Recall Bradley, D'Astous from ECHL's Utah Grizzlies
December 7, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced the team has completed the following player transactions.
The following players have been recalled from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies:
Pos. Player Team (League)
F Trey Bradley Colorado Eagles (AHL)
D Charles-Edouard D'Astous Colorado Eagles (AHL)
The Eagles will return to action when they take on the Bakersfield Condors on Friday, December 10th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $19. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
