Predators Recall Ingram from Milwaukee

December 7, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled goaltender Connor Ingram from Milwaukee.

Ingram has appeared in two games for the Predators this season, including his NHL debut on Oct. 24 at Minnesota, a 33-save victory. The 6-foot-2, 196-pound goaltender, now in his third season with the Nashville organization, is 6-7-1 with a 3.08 goals-against average and .907 save percentage in 14 games for the Admirals in 2021-22. He's won three of his last five AHL starts, the most recent coming in a 37-save effort - his third-most in a game this season - on Dec. 4 at Cleveland.

The Admirals return to action this weekend when they play host to the Iowa Wild on Friday night at 7 pm and then again on Saturday night at 6 pm.

