Wyatt Kalynuk Recalled to Chicago; Mike Hardman Joins IceHogs
December 7, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have recalled defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League and assigned forward Mike Hardman to Rockford.
Kalynuk, 24, has appeared in three contests this season with the Blackhawks. He's also played in four games with Rockford, registering three points (1G, 2A).
The IceHogs return home to BMO Harris Bank Center on Wednesday, Dec. 8 against the Iowa Wild at 7 p.m. for a Winning Weekday!
