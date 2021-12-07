The Bridgeport Report: Week 8

December 7, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







The Bridgeport Islanders (7-12-1-2) earned two points in two games last weekend, as the New York Islanders' American Hockey League affiliate opened a season-long, five-game homestand at Webster Bank Arena.

Bridgeport has had an up-and-down start to its 21st season, but one of the notable big moments came on Saturday night when Richard Panik scored the game-winning goal in overtime in a 3-2 victory against the Utica Comets, which entered the week as the AHL's best team (16-1-0-0) and had not lost on the road.

Panik was one of five Islanders' players who scored once and added an assist last weekend, joining Chris Terry, Seth Helgeson, Andy Andreoff and Simon Holmstrom in that category. His overtime winner came just 43 seconds into the extra frame, while Helgeson and Holmstrom each found the back of the net in regulation. Bridgeport gave up a goal in the first three minutes but led 2-1 for most of the night. Schneider (2-6-0) made 29 saves in his second straight win.

Despite the clutch, come-from-behind effort on Saturday, in which the Islanders allowed the first goal for the 16th time in 21 games, they gave up another early tally on Sunday afternoon and fell to the Charlotte Checkers, 3-2. Terry and Andreoff each scored, while Grigori Denisenko's power-play goal in the final three minutes of regulation broke a late tie sent Charlotte to victory. Jakub Skarek (5-5-2) made 15 saves in the Islanders' setback, which snapped their two-game win streak.

The Islanders are 4-11-0-2 against Atlantic Division rivals, but 3-1-1-0 against the North Division, which is where they will spend their next two games. The Toronto Marlies (9-6-1-1) and Belleville Senators (9-11-0-0) enter Webster Bank Arena this Saturday (7 p.m.) and Sunday (3 p.m.) with two key holiday promotions lined up. Fans can also follow all of the live action via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network and AHLTV.

The Week Ahead

Saturday, Dec. 11 vs. Toronto Marlies (7 p.m.) - The Islanders and Toronto Maple Leafs' affiliate meet for the first time this season, and their only head-to-head matchup in Bridgeport. It's the annual "Teddy Bear Toss," where all fans are encouraged to bring new or gently-used stuffed animals to the game and throw them onto the ice when the Islanders score their first goal. All toys will be donated to New Reach, the Nonprofit of the Night. Click here for tickets and more information!

Sunday, Dec. 12 vs. Belleville Senators (3 p.m.) - The Islanders face Ottawa's affiliate, the Belleville Senators, for the second and final time this season. Belleville earned a 3-2 win in their first matchup on Nov. 15th in Belleville, Ontario. Sunday is "North Pole Night," featuring a visit from Santa Claus at Webster Bank Arena. Arrive early for a meet-and-greet with Santa. Tickets are on sale now!

Ice Chips

High Five: Chris Terry scored his team-leading seventh goal of the season on Sunday and extended his point streak to five games (one goal, five assists). The five-time AHL All-Star has points in 12 of his 19 games this season and not only paces the Islanders in goals, but also points (17), shots (63), power-play goals (2, tied with Michael Dal Colle and Austin Czarnik) and multi-point games (4, tied with Simon Holmstrom). Bridgeport is 3-2-1-1 when Terry scores a goal.

Mr. 700: Richard Panik played his 700th game between the American Hockey League and National Hockey League on Sunday. The 30-year-old winger has three goals and four points in 13 games with Bridgeport this season, and one assist in four games with the New York Islanders. Two of his three goals with Bridgeport are GWG, including his overtime tally against Utica this past Saturday.

Schneider's String of Success: Cory Schneider's last four games have been his best with Bridgeport, and specificially each of the last two, in which he's earned back-to-back wins. Schneider made 25 saves in a 4-1 victory against Lehigh Valley on Nov. 27th and stopped 29 of 31 shots in last weekend's win against Utica. He has a 1.48 goals-against-average and .947 save percentage in his last two starts, and a .937 save percentage in his last four starts.

Quick Hits: Paul LaDue has points (assists) in back-to-back games since returning from his NHL recall... LaDue made his New York Islanders debut on Nov. 24th against the New York Rangers at UBS Arena... Chris Terry is tied for sixth in the AHL in shots on goal (63) and tied for 16th in scoring... Bridgeport is the only AHL team that has not scored or allowed a shorthanded goal.

Team Leaders

Goals: Chris Terry (7)

Assists: Otto Koivula (12)

Points: Chris Terry (17)

Plus/Minus: Michael Dal Colle, Seth Helgeson (+3)

Penalty Minutes: Seth Helgeson (35)

Shots: Chris Terry (63)

Games Played: Simon Holmstrom, Kyle MacLean (22)

Wins: Jakub Skarek (5)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.