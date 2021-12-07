Detroit Recalls Defenseman Luke Witkowski

December 7, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman Luke Witkowski

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins) Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman Luke Witkowski(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday recalled defenseman Luke Witkowski from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Witkowski will return to the NHL for the first time since the 2019-20 season when he logged three points (1-2-3) and 13 penalty minutes in 12 games with the Tampa Bay Lightning. From 2017-19, the blueliner spent two full seasons with Detroit, totaling six points (1-5-6) and 91 penalty minutes in 65 outings. The former Western Michigan Bronco has appeared in 131 games in the NHL and has amassed 13 points (2-11-13) and 162 penalty minutes.

Before coming to Grand Rapids this season, the Holland, Mich., native spent his entire AHL career with the Syracuse Crunch, serving as captain for three seasons. Through eight years in the AHL, Witkowski has registered 48 points (9-39-48) and 662 penalty minutes in 278 contests.

Single-game tickets are on sale now. Fans can secure their full-season , select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.