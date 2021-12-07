Amerks, Kinecta Federal Credit Union Hosting Community Toy Drive to Benefit the Pirate Toy Fund

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today the team is partnering with Kinecta Federal Credit Union to host a Toy Drive to benefit the Pirate Toy Fund. The 2021-22 season marks the eighth straight year in which the Amerks have either hosted or participated in a Toy Drive in support of the Pirate Toy Fund.

The community-wide initiative will take place during each of Rochester's next five home games in the month of December, beginning Wednesday, Dec. 8 against the Utica Comets and will continue through Wednesday, Dec. 29 when the Amerks host the Providence Bruins. All five games are set for 7:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena.

Fans are encouraged to donate new, unwrapped toys in the Pirate Toy Fund donation boxes in front of The Blue Cross Arena Box Office, located in the lower atrium, prior to each of the five games. Donation bins have been placed at all participating Kinecta Federal Credit Union locations (www.kinecta.org/locations) around the Greater Rochester Area.

All toys collected during the first week of the Toy Drive will be distributed to children at the annual Toy Giveaway, hosted by Monroe County, on Sunday, Dec. 12 at The Blue Cross Arena. The previous event, held in December of 2019, provided toys to more than 5,000 children across the Greater Rochester Area.

More information on the Toy Drive is available at https://www.kinecta.org/news/piratetoyfund.

