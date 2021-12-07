Henderson Silver Knights Coaching Update

HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights released the following update:

"Beginning this week, Silver Knights Head Coach Manny Viveiros will be taking a medical leave of absence, as planned, to undergo the next phase of his cancer treatment. He is likely to miss three to four weeks recovering from his procedure. Assistant Coach Jamie Heward will assume the lead role in the interim alongside Assistant Coach Joel Ward, Goaltending Coach Fred Brathwaite, and Video Coach Andrew Doty. We will provide additional updates regarding his status during the weeks ahead when appropriate."

