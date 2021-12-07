Checkers Sign Devan Dubnyk to PTO
December 7, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Checkers have added a veteran presence to their goaltending corps, signing Devan Dubnyk to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
The 35-year-old netminder has logged 542 NHL games over his career, posting a 253-206-54 record with a 2.61 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage while earning three NHL All-Star Game appearances, a Masterton Trophy and Second NHL All-Star Team honors.
Dubnyk split last season between San Jose and Colorado - appearing in 17 games for the former and five for the latter. The 14th overall pick by Edmonton in 2004, Dubnyk has also logged 140 AHL games over his career - most recently an eight-game stint with Hamilton in 2013-14 - and 43 in the ECHL as a rookie in 2006-07.
In another move, the Checkers have assigned Evan Fitzpatrick to the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits. The netminder made his Checkers debut on Friday and made 25 saves in a winning effort.
Dubnyk is now the third goalie on the Charlotte roster, joining Antoine Bibeau and Christopher Gibson - though Gibson missed both games on the team's most recent road trip.
