Condors Home Game Tonight Postponed
December 7, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The American Hockey League announced today that due to COVID-19 protocols affecting the Bakersfield Condors, tonight's contest in Bakersfield has been postponed. A makeup date has yet to be determined.
Tickets for tonight's game will be honored for the rescheduled date.
The Condors are next slated to play in Colorado on Friday and Saturday at 6:05 p.m. PT.
Check out the Bakersfield Condors Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 7, 2021
- Condors Home Game Tonight Postponed - Bakersfield Condors
- Henderson Silver Knights Coaching Update - Henderson Silver Knights
- Wyatt Kalynuk Recalled to Chicago; Mike Hardman Joins IceHogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Bears Announce Rescheduled Dates for Postponed Games - Hershey Bears
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Goaltender Hugo Alnefelt to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Amerks, Kinecta Federal Credit Union Hosting Community Toy Drive to Benefit the Pirate Toy Fund - Rochester Americans
- Griffins Head North of Border to Take on Manitoba - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Tonight's Reign Game in Bakersfield Postponed - Ontario Reign
- Columbus Blue Jackets, Cleveland Monsters Announce Multi-Year Extension of NHL-AHL Affiliation Agreement - Cleveland Monsters
- Checkers Sign Devan Dubnyk to PTO - Charlotte Checkers
- Checkers Sign Devan Dubnyk to Professional Tryout Contract - Charlotte Checkers
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 8 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Kyle Criscuolo Joins Red Wings - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Eagles Recall Bradley, D'Astous from ECHL's Utah Grizzlies - Colorado Eagles
- Iowa Wild Recalls Bennett from Iowa Heartlanders - Iowa Wild
- Penguins Weekly - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Heat Welcome Barracuda to Stockton Arena Tuesday - Stockton Heat
- IceHogs Wrap up Road Trip Tonight in Grand Rapids - Rockford IceHogs
- Detroit Recalls Defenseman Luke Witkowski - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Dallas Stars Loan Goaltender Ben Bishop to Texas Stars on Conditioning Assignment - Texas Stars
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Fredrik Claesson from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.