5 Things: Stockton vs. San Jose
December 7, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
STOCKTON HEAT (13-2-2-0) vs SAN JOSE BARRACUDA (6-9-1-0)
6:30 p.m. PST | Broadcast: AHLTV, Fox Sports 1280, Spreaker
Leading Scorers
Heat:
Goals - Adam Ruzicka (10)
Points - Jakob Pelletier (19)
Barracuda:
Goals - Scott Reedy (9)
Points - Scott Reedy (15)
Special Teams
Heat:
PP - 15-for-72, 20.8% (t-8th)/PK - 69-for-78, 88.5% (2nd)
Barracuda:
PP - 15-for-71, 21.1% (6th)/PK - 40-for-58, 69.0% (31st)
1. HEAT INDEX
Five-straight wins for the opponent? No problem for the Stockton Heat, who dispatched the San Diego Gulls with a pair of Ls over the weekend. The Heat were powered by Connor Mackey, who earned AHL Player of the Week honors after tallying five points and three goals in the wins. Dustin Wolf was solid as could be on the back end, stopping 59 of 62 shots faced over the weekend, while the penalty kill neutralized what was the second-ranked power play in the league to the tune of one goal in 17 trips to the man-advantage.
2. THIS, THAT, THE OTHER
THIS... The Heat have always been a strong road team, but this season the team has been able to flex at home. Stockton is the only AHL club that has yet to be handed a regulation loss on home ice, entering the game 7-0-2, while holding opponents to a league-low 18 goals in those games. The Heat have been particularly potent on the penalty kill at home, allowing just four goals in 46 trips down a skater while potting a pair of shorthanded scores. THAT... Matthew Phillips figures to re-enter the lineup on Tuesday after missing the previous three games in COVID protocol. The winger ranks fourth on the Heat with 13 points on the year, just shy of a point-per-game with 14 contests to his credit this season. THE OTHER... While the Heat dispatched one of the hottest teams in the AHL over the weekend, they'll now face a team looking to regain its footing as the Barracuda have dropped five of the last six contests. San Jose has conceded 24 goals in that span.
3. PLAYERS TO WATCH
Heat - Jakob Pelletier
Pelletier ranks second among active AHL rookies with 19 points on the year, with seven goals and 12 assists. He notched one helper in Stockton's 4-1 win over the Barracuda earlier in the year, and was just off on clicking several times over the weekend set against San Diego.
Barracuda - Scott Reedy
Another rookie, Reedy leads the Barracuda with nine goals and 15 points this season. Reedy has three points (1g, 2a) in two games since returning to the San Jose lineup on Friday and has found his way onto the score sheet in five consecutive games played (5g, 3a).
4. MILESTONES WITHIN REACH
Kevin Gravel is one goal shy of 20 in his AHL career.
Luke Philp will play in his 100th AHL game
5. QUOTABLE
"We've got a really good group. We battle for each other each and every day. We expect that of ourselves, to be able to put two points on the board each and every night. I've been fortunate to have great guys in front of me. They make my life pretty easy, and I look forward to hopefully continuing (the point streak)." - Dustin Wolf on leading the Heat to at least a point in 13 consecutive starts (11-0-2-0)
