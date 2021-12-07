Tonight's Reign Game in Bakersfield Postponed
December 7, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MA - The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Bakersfield Condors, their game scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 7, against the Ontario Reign (AHL Game #304) has been postponed.
The Condors organization are following enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.
A make-up date for the game has yet to be determined.
