Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Fredrik Claesson from Syracuse Crunch

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled defenseman Fredrik Claesson from the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Additionally, the team has reassigned forward Alex Barre-Boulet to the Crunch.

Claesson, 29, has skated in three games with the Lightning this season, posting two shots on goal. The 6-foot-1, 196-pound defenseman has appeared in 164 career NHL games over seven seasons, notching seven goals and 28 points. He's also skated in three games for the Crunch this season, posting one assist and a plus-3 rating.

The Stockholm, Sweden native has played in 335 career AHL games over six seasons, collecting 16 goals and 90 points. Claesson has appeared in six games with the Crunch this season, posting one assist.

Barre-Boulet, 24, has skated in 16 games with the Lightning and Seattle Kraken this season, posting three goals and six points to go along with four penalty minutes. He was claimed off waivers by the Kraken on October 11 and then Tampa Bay reclaimed him on October 22. The Montmagny, Quebec native has appeared in 31 NHL games, posting six goals and nine points to go along with 41 shots on goal.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound forward has also appeared in 144 career AHL games, all with the Crunch over the past three seasons, recording 69 goals and 136 points. During the 2019-20 season, Barre-Boulet led the Crunch for goals (27) and points (56). He was named to the 2019-20 AHL Second All-Star Team and also represented Syracuse at the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic. During his rookie season in 2018-19, he won the AHL Rookie of the Year Award, compiling 34 goals and 68 points in 74 games.

