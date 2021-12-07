Syracuse Crunch Weekly

Due to Covid-19 protocols affecting both the Rochester Americans and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, the Crunch's three scheduled games for Week 8 were postponed.

The three postponed games, which included two home games, will be rescheduled for a later date. Fans with tickets to either home date can visit www.syracusecrunch.com for information on ticket policy regarding postponed games.

Following a week of practice, the Crunch return to the ice with a Wednesday home match against Cleveland and a weekend trip to Charlotte.

STANLEY STEEMER TIRED TEDDY TOSS

The Crunch have rescheduled their 11th Annual Stanley Steemer Tired Teddy Toss for Wednesday, Dec. 8 when the team hosts the Cleveland Monsters at the Upstate Medical University Arena at 7 p.m.

The Crunch and Stanley Steemer encourage fans to join the team this holiday season in collecting new and gently used stuffed animals for local children. When the Crunch score their first goal on Dec. 8, fans will toss the puffy pets onto the ice. The cuddly critters will be collected and refurbished by Stanley Steemer before being donated to The Salvation Army.

RADDYSH, KATCHOUK NET FIRST NHL GOALS

Crunch alumni Taylor Raddysh and Boris Katchouk both scored their first NHL goals last week for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Raddysh scored his first goal in Saturday's overtime win in Boston against the Bruins; the goal came in his 22nd career NHL game. He then scored again the next night in Philadelphia versus the Flyers. The rookie has five points (2g, 3a) in 23 games; he has four points (2g, 2a) in the last four games.

Katchouk potted his first goal against the Flyers in his 16th career NHL game. He has four points (1g, 3a) in 16 games for the Lightning this season.

Both Raddysh and Katchouk started their pro careers together with the Crunch at the beginning of the 2018-19 season. They spent three seasons together in Syracuse before making the jump to the Lightning and making their NHL debuts at the start of the season. Raddysh logged 110 points (49g, 61a) in 159 Crunch games and Katchouk notched 89 (36g, 53a) in 164 games.

ALEX BARRÉ-BOULET BACK IN SYRACUSE

Alex Barré-Boulet has been reassigned to the Crunch from the Tampa Bay Lightning. The fourth-year pro has appeared in 16 NHL games this season-14 for the Lightning and two for the Seattle Kraken.

In 31 NHL games last season and this season, Barré-Boulet has nine points (6g, 3a).

Since starting his pro career with the Crunch in 2018-19, the Quebec native has 136 points (69g, 67a) in 144 AHL games. He ranks 18th in Crunch history in points and 10th all-time in goals, one shy of current Lightning Director of Hockey Operations Mathieu Darche.

Barré-Boulet was an AHL All-Star in 2019-20. He was the Dudley (Red) Garrett Memorial Award winner as the AHL's rookie of the year in 2018-19, when he also shared the Willie Marshall Award as the league's leading goal scorer with 34 tallies.

UPCOMING: CLEVELAND, CHARLOTTE

The Crunch host the Cleveland Monsters Wednesday night for their sixth of eight scheduled meetings in 2021-22. Cleveland has won three games and the Crunch have won twice; the Monsters swept a two-game series in Cleveland in mid-November.

The Crunch's 12-game point streak head-to-head against the Monsters ended in their last meeting Nov. 19. Jimmy Huntington leads all scorers with four goals and his five points are tops among Crunch skaters.

Syracuse makes a weekend trip to Charlotte to battle the Checkers Friday and Saturday. After opting out of the 2020-21 season, the Checkers are in their first season as the affiliate of the Florida Panthers; they are also serving one season as a dual affiliate for the Seattle Kraken before Coachella Valley joins the AHL next year. The Checkers rosters currently features 10 players who saw action for the Crunch during the 2020-21 season while the Crunch served as a temporary dual affiliate for both Tampa Bay and Florida. The Crunch and Checkers last played during the 2019-20 season, when Charlotte was still the AHL affiliate of Carolina; the Checkers won three of four during that season, but the Crunch managed a split in Charlotte. Syracuse holds a 3-3-0-0 record in six games at Bojangles Coliseum since the Crunch and Checkers began playing in the 2017-18 season.

WEEK 8 RESULTS

Wednesday, Dec. 1 | Game 18 at Rochester | PPD

Friday, Dec. 3 | Game 19 vs. W-B/Scranton | PPD

Saturday, Dec. 4 | Game 20 vs. Rochester | PPD

Category Average/Total AHL Rank (Prev)

Power Play 18.6% (13-for-70) T-18th (18th)

Penalty Kill 84.5% (49-for-58) T-7th (8th)

Goals For 2.71 GFA (46) T-27th (T-25th)

Goals Against 3.18 GAA (54) 22nd (18th)

Shots For 31.71 SF/G (539) 10th (T-10th)

Shots Against 28.18 SA/G (479) 7th (9th)

Penalty Minutes 12.24 PIM/G (208) 21st (21st)

Category Leader

Points 16 Dumont

Goals 9 Dumont

Assists 9 Hudon

PIM 32 Dumont

Plus/Minus +5 Claesson

Wins 3 Miftakhov

GAA 2.32 Miftakhov

Save % .922 Miftakhov

North Division GP W L OTL SOL PTS PCT GF GA PIM HOME ROAD LAST 10 STREAK S/O

1. Utica 18 16 1 1 0 33 0.917 66 33 225 9-1-0-0 7-0-1-0 8-1-1-0 3-0-1-0 0-0

2. Rochester 17 11 6 0 0 22 0.647 69 58 262 5-3-0-0 6-3-0-0 6-4-0-0 3-0-0-0 1-0

3. Toronto 17 9 6 1 1 20 0.588 53 59 300 5-3-1-1 4-3-0-0 5-3-1-1 0-1-0-0 1-1

4. Cleveland 20 9 6 2 3 23 0.575 59 63 241 4-5-0-1 5-1-2-2 5-4-1-0 0-3-1-0 1-3

5. Laval 20 9 9 2 0 20 0.500 68 72 318 6-3-2-0 3-6-0-0 5-4-1-0 2-0-1-0 1-0

6. Belleville 20 9 11 0 0 18 0.450 57 60 242 5-6-0-0 4-5-0-0 5-5-0-0 0-3-0-0 1-0

7. Syracuse 17 6 8 2 1 15 0.441 46 54 208 3-5-0-1 3-3-2-0 2-6-1-1 0-1-0-0 1-1

