Phantoms Announce Rescheduled Dates
December 7, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Lehigh Valley, PA - The American Hockey League and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms have announced new rescheduled dates for games recently postponed due to COVID-19 protocols affecting the Hershey Bears. The following games have been added to the schedule:
Wednesday, January 5 (7:00) - Lehigh Valley at Hershey
Sunday, Februrary 13 (2:05) - Hershey at Lehigh Valley
These are the new dates of the games that were postponed on November 28 at Hershey and on December 4 at Lehigh Valley.
All fans with tickets for the game originally scheduled for Saturday, December 4 are encouraged to hold on to their current tickets, as these will be good for the rescheduled game on February 13 - there is nothing additional you need to do to gain access to the newly rescheduled game besides presenting these original tickets. Those using mobile ticketing will see the new date and time automatically reflected now.
Fans that simply wish to exchange their tickets to another game this season can do so starting today, simply by emailing ticketsales@phantomshockey.com.
