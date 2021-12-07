Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Goaltender Hugo Alnefelt to Orlando Solar Bears
December 7, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned goaltender Hugo Alnefelt from the Syracuse Crunch to the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, Crunch General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.
Alnefelt, 20, has played in six games with the Crunch this season recording a 2-3-1 record with a 3.56 goals-against average and a .864 save percentage. Last season, Alnefelt appeared in 22 games with HV71 of the SHL in Sweden, posting a 5-16-0 record to go along with a 3.16 goals-against average and .904 save percentage. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound goaltender also represented Sweden at the 2021 World Junior Championships, posting a 2-2-0 record with a 2.36 goals-against average and .902 save percentage. He has represented Sweden at each of the past two World Junior Championships, winning the Bronze Medal in 2020 while posting five wins at the tournament.
The Lightning selected Alnefelt in the third round, 71st overall, at the 2019 NHL Draft.
