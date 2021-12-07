Columbus Blue Jackets, Cleveland Monsters Announce Multi-Year Extension of NHL-AHL Affiliation Agreement

CLEVELAND - The Columbus Blue Jackets and Cleveland Monsters announced today that the organizations have reached a multi-year agreement for the Monsters to remain as the Blue Jackets' American Hockey League affiliate, extending a relationship that began in 2015.

"The relationship between the Blue Jackets and Monsters has been very successful on many levels, including winning a Calder Cup championship," said Chris Clark, the Blue Jackets Director of Player Personnel and Monsters General Manager. "Cleveland is a first-class organization and gives our young players an opportunity to develop, play and live in one of the great sports cities in the United States, in a world-class facility in Ohio. We are excited and proud to continue to build on our relationship and partner together to help grow the game throughout the region."

The Monsters have been the Blue Jackets' affiliate since the 2015-16 season. During that time, Cleveland has posted four winning seasons in six campaigns with an overall record of 184-162-31-18 (.528). In 2015-16, the Monsters went 43-22-6-5 and captured the first Calder Cup championship in franchise history and the first by a Blue Jackets' affiliate. This season, Cleveland is off to a 9-6-2-3 start and is currently in fourth place in the AHL's North Division.

"We are extremely proud and excited to continue our affiliation with the Columbus Blue Jackets," said Mike Ostrowski, Cleveland Monsters Team President. "Our partnership with Columbus is great on many levels and allows our players to play in a major league environment which provides them a taste of what the NHL experience is like. Monsters fans are the best in the AHL and now they'll be able to continue seeing future Blue Jackets play right here in downtown Cleveland, as well as follow their careers as they head to the Jackets. This partnership is outstanding for hockey in the state of Ohio."

Prior to the clubs' current relationship, the Blue Jackets were affiliated with the Syracuse Crunch from 2000-10 and Springfield Falcons from 2010-15, while the Monsters served as the AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche from 2007-15.

