Checkers Sign Devan Dubnyk to Professional Tryout Contract

The Charlotte Checkers today announced that they have signed goaltender Devan Dubnyk to a professional tryout contract.

Dubnyk, 35, is a veteran of 542 NHL games with Edmonton, Nashville, Arizona, Minnesota, San Jose and Colorado. During that time, he posted a 253-206-54 record with a 2.61 goals-against average and .914 save percentage. A three-time NHL All-Star (2015-16, 2016-17 and 2018-19), Dubnyk earned Second Team All-Star honors in 2014-15 and also earned the Bill Masterton Trophy for perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to ice hockey in 2014-15.

The 6-foot-6, 224-pound native of Regina, Saskatchewan, split last season between San Jose and Colorado, recording a 6-11-2 record in 22 total games played. The 14th overall draft pick by Edmonton in 2004, Dubnyk has also logged 140 career AHL games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Springfield and Hamilton. His most recent AHL appearance was with Hamilton during the 2013-14 season.

In a corresponding move, the Checkers assigned goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick to the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

The Checkers begin a six-game home stand with back-to-back games against the Syracuse Crunch this Friday, Dec. 10 (7 p.m.) and Saturday, Dec. 11 (6 p.m.).

