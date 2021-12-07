American Hockey League Postpones Tonight's Ontario-Bakersfield Game

December 7, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Bakersfield Condors, their game scheduled for tonight vs. Ontario (AHL Game #304) has been postponed.

A make-up date has yet to be determined.

The Condors organization continues to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.