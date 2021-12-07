Penguins Weekly

Penguins Weekly Rewind

Due to league COVID-19 protocols either affecting the Penguins or their scheduled opponent, the American Hockey League postponed the following games last week:

Friday, Dec. 3 - PENGUINS at Syracuse - Make-up date TBA

Saturday, Dec. 4 - PENGUINS vs. Charlotte - Postponed to Wednesday, Apr. 13

Sunday, Dec. 5 - PENGUINS at Hershey - Make-up date TBA

Wednesday, Dec. 8 - PENGUINS vs. Hershey - Postponed to Tuesday, Dec. 14

Furthermore, the American Hockey League rescheduled a pair of Penguins home games in March. Friday, Mar. 18 vs. Utica has been rescheduled to one day later, Saturday, Mar. 19. Saturday, Mar. 19 vs. Syracuse has been rescheduled to the day prior, Friday, Mar. 18.

The Week Ahead

Saturday, Dec. 11 - PENGUINS vs. Hershey

A week's delay merely afforded Penguins fans more time to gather more fuzzy friends to donate at the team's annual Teddy Bear Toss Night. At the Penguins' first goal, fans will throw unwrapped, stuffed toys onto the ice to be donated to children in need this holiday season. Saturday also marks the first meeting of the season between Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Hershey.

Sunday, Dec. 12 - PENGUINS vs. Springfield

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton faces off against Springfield for the third time this season, but this will be the Atlantic Division-leading Thunderbirds' first visit to Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. These two clubs' previous two meeting both went to overtime. The Penguins emerged victorious in the first game, 4-3, but lost in the shootout the next time, 5-4.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Springfield 19 14 3 2 0 30 .789

2. Hartford 18 12 4 2 0 26 .722

3. Providence 17 8 5 3 1 20 .588

4. Hershey 17 8 6 2 1 19 .559

5. Charlotte 19 10 9 2 0 22 .524

6. PENGUINS 18 8 8 0 2 18 .500

7. Bridgeport 22 7 12 1 2 17 .386

8. Lehigh Valley 19 3 11 4 1 11 .289

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Valtteri Puustinen 18 5 6 11

Jordy Bellerive 17 2 8 10

Félix Robert 16 4 3 8

Radim Zohorna 17 4 3 7

Michael Chaput 17 2 5 7

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Louis Domingue 9 3-3-2 2.54 .922 0

Filip Lindberg* 7 4-2-0 2.76 .915 0

Tommy Nappier* 4 1-3-0 3.08 .900 0

* = rookie

^ = currently with Pittsburgh

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Sat, Dec. 11 Hershey Mohegan Sun Arena 6:05 p.m.

Sun, Dec. 12 Springfield Mohegan Sun Arena 3:05 p.m.

