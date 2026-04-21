Inter Miami Penalty in Front of 75K Fans!? + Two Offside Calls in Dallas: Instant Replay
Published on April 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF YouTube Video
Andrew Wiebe breaks down Matchday 8's most controversial decisions on Instant Replay.
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