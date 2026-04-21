Inter Miami Penalty in Front of 75K Fans!? + Two Offside Calls in Dallas: Instant Replay

Published on April 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF YouTube Video







Andrew Wiebe breaks down Matchday 8's most controversial decisions on Instant Replay.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 21, 2026

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