Gorski Slugs Indians to Record-Setting 10th Consecutive Win at Victory Field

August 29, 2024 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - A two-run single by Billy Cook in the fourth inning broke a 2-2 tie and the Indianapolis Indians poured on four additional runs in the seventh inning - capped by Matt Gorski's second two-run knock and fourth hit of the night - to defeat the Louisville Bats 10-6 on Thursday at Victory Field. Indy has now won 10 consecutive games at the Vic, the longest such streak in ballpark history.

With the win, the Indians are now .500 on the season with a 63-63 record. The last time they were at least .500 was on May 10 (17-17) during a six-game series at Louisville Slugger Field.

The two offenses got started early, trading pairs of runs in the first inning. Following a sacrifice fly by Levi Jordan and RBI single by Davis Wendzel in the top of the first, Jack Suwinski launched his third home run in his last nine games to knot the contest at 2-2. The Indians (30-23, 63-63) then took the lead on a two-run homer by Gorski in the second before Wendzel tied the game again with a two-run double in the top of the third.

Following a leadoff walk to Malcom Nuñez in the fourth, Indianapolis strung together Gorski's second hit of the night and a walk to Andrés Alvares with two outs to load the bases. Billy Cook then slapped a ground ball into left field against Patrick Weigel (L, 0-1) to give the Indians a 6-4 lead.

Six of the first seven Indians batters in the bottom of the seventh inning reached base safely to put the game out of reach. With the bases loaded, Edward Olivares lined a single into center field to plate two. Another bases-loaded knock, this time a double by Gorski, plated two more.

Louisville (57-71, 19-35) chipped away at the lead with one run in the eighth inning and a solo home run by Ivan Johnson in the ninth.

Thomas Harrington (W, 3-1) fanned seven batters across 5.0 four-run innings and has now earned the win in each of his last three outings. Pirates rehabber Ryan Borucki tossed 1.0 hitless inning as the first of three relievers out of the bullpen for Indianapolis.

Gorski led the club, going 4-for-4 with a double, home run and four RBI. His four hits set a new season high.

The Indians will look to continue their winning ways on Friday night at 7:05 PM ET in the fifth of seven games against the Bats this week. RHP Jose Acuna (0-0, -.--) will take the mound for Louisville while Indianapolis has yet to name a starter.

