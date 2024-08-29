Kody Clemens Goes Deep as IronPigs Drop Second Straight to Mets

August 29, 2024 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (60-65, 26-26) could not find a way to slow down the bats for the Syracuse Mets (70-57, 24-29) in a 13-6 loss on Thursday night at Coca-Cola Park.

Syracuse started the scoring with a four-run second inning. Mike Brosseau legged out an infield single to drive home the first run and Yolmer Sanchez followed with a two-run triple. Luisangel Acuna drove in Sanchez with a sacrifice fly to make it 4-0.

Three more came across for the Mets in the fifth. DJ Stewart singled home Acuna and then following a walk Carlos Cortes drove in two with a double.

The 'Pigs got on the board with a Kody Clemens two-run homer in the sixth, his 12th of the season.

Syracuse pushed the game to blowout territory in the seventh. Drew Gilbert smoked his fifth homer of the year to begin the year and Sanchez drove in his third run of the game with a base hit. Logan Porter capped the inning with a grand slam, his eighth homer of the year.

With two outs in the ninth, the 'Pigs plated four runs as Jim Haley roped an RBI double, Aramis Garcia poked an RBI single and Cal Stevenson scored two with a double, moving the final line to 13-6.

Mike Vasil (8-8) allowed just two runs over six innings to earn the win for Syracuse, striking out two and walking two while giving up four hits.

Mick Abel (3-10) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing seven runs (five earned) on eight hits and a walk, striking out six.

The IronPigs and Mets continue their series on Friday, August 30th with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park. Seth Johnson (1-0, 0.90) goes for the IronPigs while the Mets roll out Joander Suarez (0-0, -.--)

