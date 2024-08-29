Stripers' Comeback Bid Falls Short Once Again in 5-4 Loss to Columbus

LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - It was a new game, but the script remained the same for the Gwinnett Stripers (29-25) as a two-run ninth inning made it close but could not push them over the top in a 5-4 loss to the Columbus Clippers (36-17) on Thursday night at Coolray Field. Gwinnett has now lost three games in a row after winning 11 of the 12 prior contests.

Decisive Plays: Gwinnett took a 1-0 lead on an RBI double by Luke Waddell in the second frame. An RBI single from Estevan Florial made it 1-1 in the fifth. A two-run eighth inning from the Clippers featured a go-ahead RBI triple from Raynel Delgado. Gwinnett got back within a run on a Harold Ramirez RBI single in the home half. Kyle Manzardo cranked a two-run home run in the ninth to make it 5-2. The Stripers scored twice in the ninth on an RBI fielder's choice from Alejo Lopez and an RBI single from Nacho Alvarez Jr., but J.P. Martinez struck out with the bases loaded to end the game.

Key Contributors: Ramirez (2-for-4, RBI) had the only multi-hit night for Gwinnett while Alvarez Jr., Lopez, and Waddell each collected an RBI. Hurston Waldrep (5.0 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO) opened with 4.0 scoreless innings. For Columbus, Manzardo (3-for-5, HR, 2 RBI) was the dominant offensive force.

Noteworthy: Lopez has now hit safely in 13 of his last 14 games and has 18 RBI over that stretch. Chadwick Tromp went 0-for-4 with a strikeout and saw his 17-game on-base streak snapped. Gwinnett falls to 21-21 on the season in 1-run games.

Next Game (Friday, August 30): Gwinnett vs. Columbus, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. It's Dinosaur Night at Coolray Field, with appearances from Prehistoric favorites and dinosaur-themed music for Fireworks Friday.

