RailRiders and Red Wings Game Postponed

August 29, 2024 - International League (IL)

Moosic, PA - Thursday's game between the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and the Rochester Red Wings at PNC Pield has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The RailRiders and Red Wings will play a single-admission doubleheader on Friday, August 30, beginning at 5:05 P.M. Gates will open at 4:30 P.M. and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Rochester will play two seven-inning games with approximately 40 minutes between games.

Starters have yet to be announced by either team.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continues this penultimate 2024 homestand against Rochester though Sunday, September 1. Purchase tickets for any 2024 RailRiders home game and get the latest promotional details at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

Second Half: 30-22

Overall: 73-53

Rochester Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

Postponed

