RailRiders and Red Wings Game Postponed
August 29, 2024 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
Moosic, PA - Thursday's game between the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and the Rochester Red Wings at PNC Pield has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The RailRiders and Red Wings will play a single-admission doubleheader on Friday, August 30, beginning at 5:05 P.M. Gates will open at 4:30 P.M. and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Rochester will play two seven-inning games with approximately 40 minutes between games.
Starters have yet to be announced by either team.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continues this penultimate 2024 homestand against Rochester though Sunday, September 1. Purchase tickets for any 2024 RailRiders home game and get the latest promotional details at www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
Second Half: 30-22
Overall: 73-53
SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS
GAME REPORT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Rochester Scranton/Wilkes-Barre
Postponed
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 29, 2024
- Syracuse Pummels Lehigh Valley, 13-6, on Thursday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Kody Clemens Goes Deep as IronPigs Drop Second Straight to Mets - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Hens Rally Late to Claim 4-2 Victory Over Red Sox at Polar Park - Toledo Mud Hens
- Seymour Leads Durham to Fourth Straight - Durham Bulls
- Red Wings, RailRiders Postponed Thursday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- RailRiders and Red Wings Game Postponed - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- August 29th Omaha Storm Chasers Game Postponed - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Saints and Storm Chasers Rained Out, Doubleheader Friday - St. Paul Saints
- August 29 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Memphis Redbirds - Iowa Cubs
- Trivino Scheduled to Rehab with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Nastrini Promoted to White Sox on Thursday - Charlotte Knights
- SWB Game Notes - August 29 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 29 at Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
- Kornberg to Broadcast Seven Additional Marlins Regular Season Games - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Sounds Host Braves, Cardinals Affiliates in Final Homestand of Season - Nashville Sounds
- Storm Chasers Drop Second Straight to St. Paul - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Late Offensive Charge Fizzles Out in 7-6 Loss to Columbus - Gwinnett Stripers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Stories
- RailRiders and Red Wings Game Postponed
- Trivino Scheduled to Rehab with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre
- SWB Game Notes - August 29
- RailRiders Push to Lead in Second Inning, Cruise past Rochester
- SWB Game Notes - August 28