Trivino Scheduled to Rehab with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

August 29, 2024 - International League (IL)

MOOSIC, PA - The New York Yankees have announced that pitcher Lou Trivino will join Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on a Major League Rehab Assignment. Trivino has been added to the roster prior to the RailRiders game this evening against the Rochester Red Wings. Game three of this six-game set at PNC Field is slated to begin at 6:35 P.M.

The Green Lane, PA, native was acquired by New York on August 1, 2022, in a trade with Frankie Montas for JP Sears, Ken Waldichuk, Luis Medina and Cooper Bowman. Trivino appeared in 25 games for the Yankees that season, sporting a 1.66 ERA over 21.2 innings. He missed all of 2023 with a right elbow strain and underwent Tommy John surgery, forcing him to miss action this season while he recovered. He elected free agency after 2023, but resigned with New York on February 14.

Trivino began his rehab assignment with Somerset on August 14. The 32-year-old made five appearances for the Patriots before having his MLB Rehab transferred to the RailRiders, posting a 1.80 ERA over five innings, striking out five and walking two.

