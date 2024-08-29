Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 29 at Scranton/WB

August 29, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (30-23, 68-58) vs. Scranton/WB RailRiders (30-22, 73-53)

Thursday - 6:35 p.m. ET - PNC Field - Moosic, PA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Jackson Rutledge (4-8, 7.07) vs. RHP Yoendrys Gómez (2-4, 3.97)

THAT'S BASEBALL, SUZYN: After going up 1-0 early, the Rochester Red Wings dropped their fifth game in a row, 5-1 against the Scranton/WB RailRiders...LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ turned in 5.2 innings and 3B BRADY HOUSE delivered the sole run of the night for Rochester via an RBI single in the first, and LF DARREN BAKER extended his career-long hitting streak to 17 games...Rochester now sits in third place, 5.0 games back of International League-leading Columbus for the second-half lead...Rochester looks to snap their season-long five-game skid tonight, sending RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE to the mound against Scranton/WB RHP Yoendrys Gómez.

17 AGAIN: LF DARREN BAKER extended his hitting streak to an International League-leading 17 consecutive games with a single in the top of the first last night, and later added another hit in the fifth to finish 2-for-4 while adding a stolen base...over the course of the streak dating back to game one on 8/7 in Buffalo, Baker is hitting .343 (24-for-70) with six doubles, five RBI, seven stolen bases, and a .816 OPS...his 24 hits over that stretch is tied for third-most in the IL, and 16 runs scored is tied for second-most...the stolen base was his 38th of the season, good for second-most in the IL...

He is just two shy of becoming the first Red Wing to steal 40 bases since Dallas Williams swiped 51 in 1981.

The California native now has a career-high 124 hits this season, surpassing his 2023 total (122).

ICE TREY: 1B TREY LIPSCOMB has now hit safely in a season-high eight consecutive games, after going 1-for-3 with a walk in last night's contest...across 32-night games with Rochester this season, Lipscomb is hitting .331 (39-for-118) with three homers, seven doubles, 18 RBI and a .858 OPS versus a .218 batting average (12-for-55) across 14-day games.

ZACH TO THE FUTURE: RHP ZACH BRZYKCY delivered 1.1 hitless innings of relief with a walk yesterday...through his first six appearances with Rochester, Brzykcy boasts a 1.29 ERA (1 ER/7.0 IP) with seven strikeouts and just one walk, while holding opponents to a .091 batting average against...

He has yet to allow a hit to a left-handed hitter at the Triple-A level across eight career appearances since 2022 (0-for-12).

TICE COLD: RHP TY TICE fired a scoreless eighth inning last night and retired all three batters he faced in order...since he was transferred to Rochester on 7/14, Tice leads all Red Wings relievers with 15 appearances and 24 strikeouts, and has turned in the second-most innings pitched (18.1).

BULLY-PEN: The Red Wings bullpen turned in 2.1 hitless innings last night and have combined for an International League-leading 3.67 ERA (93 ER/228.0 IP) since the second half began on 6/25...they also lead the IL with a .739 winning percentage (17-6), rank second with a 1.31 WHIP, and third with a 2.49 K/BB.

