Knights Drop Thursday's Game to Sounds, 5-1

August 29, 2024 - International League (IL)

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - The Charlotte Knights loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth inning, but ultimately dropped Thursday's game against the Nashville Sounds by a score of 5-1 from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte, NC. The loss was Charlotte's second of the series.

The Knights combined to tally just one run on seven hits on the evening. Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoán Moncada, who started his second game of his MLB rehab assignment with the Knights, drove home Charlotte's lone run in the bottom of the third inning on an RBI single. Charlotte third baseman Bryan Ramos extended his hitting streak to 12 consecutive games and second baseman Wilmer Difo went 2-for-2 with a run scored.

RHP Sean Burke (1-6, 4.70) started the game for the Knights and was saddled with the loss. He allowed two runs on four hits over 4.2 innings pitched. He walked two batters and fanned five. In all, the Knights used five pitchers in Thursday's game. RHP Aaron McGarity, who sang the national anthem before the game, recorded the final out on the night as well.

The Sounds used the long ball twice on Thursday en route to the victory. Isaac Collins hit the first home run of the game off Burke, a solo shot in the first inning. Four innings later, Chris Roller added a solo home run off Burke. Nashville starter Mitch White (5-4, 4.99) earned the win after he allowed just one run over six strong innings.

The Knights will continue the homestand against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers) on Friday night with a doubleheader. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call beginning at 5:25 p.m. online at www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch of game one from Uptown Charlotte is set for 5:30 p.m. on Friday night.

