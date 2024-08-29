Knights Drop Thursday's Game to Sounds, 5-1
August 29, 2024 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - The Charlotte Knights loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth inning, but ultimately dropped Thursday's game against the Nashville Sounds by a score of 5-1 from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte, NC. The loss was Charlotte's second of the series.
The Knights combined to tally just one run on seven hits on the evening. Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoán Moncada, who started his second game of his MLB rehab assignment with the Knights, drove home Charlotte's lone run in the bottom of the third inning on an RBI single. Charlotte third baseman Bryan Ramos extended his hitting streak to 12 consecutive games and second baseman Wilmer Difo went 2-for-2 with a run scored.
RHP Sean Burke (1-6, 4.70) started the game for the Knights and was saddled with the loss. He allowed two runs on four hits over 4.2 innings pitched. He walked two batters and fanned five. In all, the Knights used five pitchers in Thursday's game. RHP Aaron McGarity, who sang the national anthem before the game, recorded the final out on the night as well.
The Sounds used the long ball twice on Thursday en route to the victory. Isaac Collins hit the first home run of the game off Burke, a solo shot in the first inning. Four innings later, Chris Roller added a solo home run off Burke. Nashville starter Mitch White (5-4, 4.99) earned the win after he allowed just one run over six strong innings.
The Knights will continue the homestand against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers) on Friday night with a doubleheader. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call beginning at 5:25 p.m. online at www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch of game one from Uptown Charlotte is set for 5:30 p.m. on Friday night.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 29, 2024
- Bats Score Early But Fall Short 10-6 to Indians - Louisville Bats
- Seven-Run 10th Inning Sinks Jacksonville in 12-7 Loss to Norfolk - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bats Score Early but Fall Short 10-6 to Indians - Louisville Bats
- Basallo Hits First Triple-A Homer In Extra Innings Win - Norfolk Tides
- I-Cubs Blown out in Weather-Shortened Contest - Iowa Cubs
- Gorski Slugs Indians to Record-Setting 10th Consecutive Win at Victory Field - Indianapolis Indians
- Stripers' Comeback Bid Falls Short Once Again in 5-4 Loss to Columbus - Gwinnett Stripers
- Rain Rests Redbirds' Rout of Rivals - Memphis Redbirds
- Knights Drop Thursday's Game to Sounds, 5-1 - Charlotte Knights
- WooSox' Bats Held Dormant in 4-2 Loss to Toledo - Worcester Red Sox
- White, Collins Help Sounds Conquer Knights - Nashville Sounds
- Syracuse Pummels Lehigh Valley, 13-6, on Thursday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Kody Clemens Goes Deep as IronPigs Drop Second Straight to Mets - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Hens Rally Late to Claim 4-2 Victory Over Red Sox at Polar Park - Toledo Mud Hens
- Seymour Leads Durham to Fourth Straight - Durham Bulls
- Red Wings, RailRiders Postponed Thursday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- RailRiders and Red Wings Game Postponed - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- August 29th Omaha Storm Chasers Game Postponed - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Saints and Storm Chasers Rained Out, Doubleheader Friday - St. Paul Saints
- August 29 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Memphis Redbirds - Iowa Cubs
- Trivino Scheduled to Rehab with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Nastrini Promoted to White Sox on Thursday - Charlotte Knights
- SWB Game Notes - August 29 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 29 at Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
- Kornberg to Broadcast Seven Additional Marlins Regular Season Games - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Sounds Host Braves, Cardinals Affiliates in Final Homestand of Season - Nashville Sounds
- Storm Chasers Drop Second Straight to St. Paul - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Late Offensive Charge Fizzles Out in 7-6 Loss to Columbus - Gwinnett Stripers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.