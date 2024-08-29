Late Offensive Charge Fizzles Out in 7-6 Loss to Columbus

August 29, 2024 - International League (IL)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - A spirited four-run ninth inning rally from the Gwinnett Stripers (29-24) cut a 7-2 deficit down to one run, but a diving catch by Columbus Clippers' (35-17) centerfielder Angel Martinez on a line drive from Chadwick Tromp extinguished the comeback bid and sent the Stripers to a 7-6 defeat on Wednesday night at Coolray Field.

Decisive Plays: A rare inside-the-park home run from Chase DeLauter and a solo home run from Kyle Manzardo off Ian Anderson put Columbus ahead 2-0 in the first. The Clippers' lead grew to 5-0 after a three-run second inning. Andrew Velazquez clocked a solo home run (16) to put the Stripers on the board in the third. A wild pitch scored Tromp and made it 5-2 in the fourth inning. A two-run home run by Jonathan Rodriguez in the ninth gave Columbus a vital cushion as the Stripers would piece together a four-run ninth, featuring a two-run double by J.P. Martinez and an RBI double from Alejo Lopez, to slash the deficit down to 7-6. Tromp lined out to Martinez with Lopez on second base to end the game.

Key Contributors: Martinez (2-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI) and Lopez (1-for-1, 2B, RBI) each provided a spark off the bench. Velazquez (2-for-4, 2B, HR, RBI) had the other multi-hit night for Gwinnett. Columbus got home runs and multi-RBI performances from DeLauter, Manzardo, and Rodriguez and 2.2 scoreless innings of relief from Randy Labaut.

Noteworthy: Tromp extended his on-base streak to 17 games and has hit safely in 30 of 36 games since June 20. 13 of the 16 home runs hit by the switch-hitting Velazquez have come as a left-handed hitter. The Stripers have now lost back-to-back games for the first time since August 10-11 against Memphis.

Next Game (Thursday, August 29): Gwinnett vs. Columbus, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. It's Michelob Ultra Thirsty Thursday at Coolray Field, as fans age 21 and older can get select 12-ounce domestic beers for just $2 each.

