August 29th Omaha Storm Chasers Game Postponed

August 29, 2024 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers game against the St. Paul Saints has been postponed tonight - Thursday, August 29th - due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday, August 30 with Game 1 scheduled for 5:05 p.m. CT. Game 2 will start 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

All tickets from Thursday, August 29th may be exchanged for a ticket of equal or lesser value, based on availability, to a future event in the 2024 season at Werner Park.

All exchanges can be done in person at the Werner Park Ticket Office, over the phone, or online (for a $1.00 per ticket fee). All exchanges are subject to availability. All event dates, times and promotions are subject to change and no part of the ticket price will be refunded. Exchanges into premium nights will have an added upcharge.

For tickets and more information, visit omahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket Office at (402) 738-5100, and follow the team on social media.

Four games remain in this week's series with the St. Paul Saints. After Friday's doubleheader, the teams will meet again at 6:05 p.m. CT on Saturday, August 31 and at 2:05 p.m. CT on Sunday, September 1.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.