Seymour Leads Durham to Fourth Straight
August 29, 2024 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Durham, NC - Ian Seymour threw six solid innings to lead the Durham Bulls past the Buffalo Bisons 6-3 on Thursday night at the DBAP.
Seymour (W, 2-1) retired the first nine batters of the game, then stranded the bases loaded in both the fifth and sixth innings to lead the Bulls (27-27) to their fourth straight win and return the Bulls to the .500 mark in the second half for the first time since July 14th. Seymour whiffed nine and walked four over his five-hit outing.
Jonathan Aranda hit a solo home run in the first, then Osleivis Basabe drilled a two-run shot in the fifth to lift Durham to a 5-1 lead.
Austin Shenton went 3-4 with three singles, Basabe went 3-4 with two RBI and Bob Seymour went 2-4 with a double.
Carlos Garcia worked two hitless innings, with Joel Kuhnel pitching the ninth surrendering a two-run homer in the final inning.
Cole Wilcox (0-2, 9.00) is slated to start for Durham on Friday night at 6:35 PM ET.
