Seven-Run 10th Inning Sinks Jacksonville in 12-7 Loss to Norfolk

August 29, 2024 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell to the Norfolk Tides 12-7 in 10 innings Thursday night at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Norfolk (60-59, 24-30) sent nine men to the plate in the 10th inning, grabbing the final lead against Jacksonville (61-66, 26-26) reliever Emmanuel Ramírez (L, 3-2). With the game tied 5-5 and Samuel Basallo starting the inning at second, Coby Mayo walked to put runners on first and second. A passed ball allowed Basallo and Mayo to advance a base. Daniel Johnson singled and went to second on the throw home, scoring Basallo and Mayo, giving the Tides a 7-5 advantage. In the following at-bat, Jean Segura sharply singled, pusing Johnson to third. Nick Maton followed as he lofted an RBI single to score Johnson increasing the Tides lead to 8-5. In the ensuing at-bat, a wild pitch by Ramirez pushed Segura to third and Maton to second. TT Bowens walked to load the bases. Maverick Handley followed with a sacrifice fly that scored Segura giving Norfolk a four-run lead. After a strikeout, Forrest Wall (6) cranked a three-run home run, blowing the game open, 12-5.

In the bottom of the 10th, Jakob Marsee started on second base and went to third on a groundout from Dalvy Rosario. Rosario advanced to second on defensive indifference and a groundout from José Devers pushed across Marsee to cut the deficit to 12-6. Jacob Berry cracked an RBI triple off Tides reliever Levi Stoudt (W, 2-1) scoring Rosario to make it a five-run contest.

Norfolk opened the scoring on Jumbo Shrimp starter Yonny Chirinos in the second inning. Segura started the frame with a double. One batter later, Bowens peppered a ground-rule double that scored Segura and put the Tides in front 1-0.

Jacksonville responded in the third inning. Rosario and Devers knocked consecutive singles to start the inning. With runners at the corners, Berry executed a sacrifice fly that scored Rosario which tied the game at one.

The Jumbo Shrimp broke the tie in the fourth. Agustín Ramírez worked a leadoff walk. One batter later, Bennett Hostetler cranked a double that moved Ramírez to third. Rosario grounded out, but Ramírez scored on the play which gave Jacksonville a 2-1 lead.

The Tides answered in the fifth. Bowens reached on an error. One batter later, Hudson Haskin singled, putting a runner in scoring positon. Forrest Wall smacked an RBI single that brought home Bowens, evening the score at two. Haskin scored in the following at-bat on a ground out from Basallo which put Norfolk back in front 3-2.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Jumbo Shrimp equalized again. Berry started the inning with a walk. One batter later, Will Banfield reached via a fielder's choice, Berry advanced to second on a fielding error by Mayo. Following a strikeout, Ramírez ripped an RBI double that brought Berry home and tied the game up at three.

The seesaw affair continued in the sixth inning, leaning in the favor of Norfolk. Johnson roped a leadoff double. Segura flied out but moved Johnson to third base. The next batter, Maton cracked an RBI single that brought home Johnson and increased the Tides lead to 4-3.

Basallo started the seventh inning with a solo home run, his first in Triple-A, which increased their lead to 5-3.

In the bottom of the seventh, Berry worked a leadoff walk. Deyvison De Los Santos (8) followed with a game tying two-run home run.

