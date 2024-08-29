Basallo Hits First Triple-A Homer In Extra Innings Win

August 29, 2024 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fl - The Norfolk Tides (59-70, 22-31) defeated the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (61-66, 26-26), 12-7, in 10 innings on Thursday night at 121 Financial Ballpark. The game was tied 5-5 entering the 10th inning, and Norfolk scored seven runs to take the 2-1 series lead.

TT Bowens knocked the first run in on the night after a ground-rule double in the second inning. Jacksonville would get that run back in the third on a sac fly by Jacob Berry and would take their only lead in the fourth inning on an RBI groundout to make it 2-1.

Norfolk took the lead right back in the top of the fifth, starting with the game-tying RBI single by Forrest Wall. They took the lead when Samuel Basallo hit an RBI groundout right after Wall.

Jacksonville would tie the game again when Agustin Ramirez knocked an RBI double in the fifth. Once again, the Tides scored another run RBI single by Nick Maton in the sixth inning to make it 4-3.

Basallo made more noise in the seventh inning when he hit his first career Triple-A home run to put the Tides up, 5-3. Jacksonville kept fighting and tied the game in the bottom-half on a two-run homer by Deyvison De Los Santos to make it 5-5.

The game remained tied and extra innings ensued. Norfolk would score seven runs in the top of the ninth, capped on a three-run homer by Wall. It was his first game with Norfolk after being claimed off waivers by Miami. Wall was on Jacksonville prior to the waiver claim and changed clubhouses shortly after the claim. The Tides would win in 10 innings, 12-7.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.