Bats Score Early but Fall Short 10-6 to Indians

August 29, 2024 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana - Despite both early and late scoring bursts, the Louisville Bats lost their fourth game against the Indianapolis Indians with a final score of 10-6 on Thursday night at Victory Field. The loss extends the Bats' losing streak to a season-high 11 games.

Following a 45-minute rain delay, Louisville got off to a quick start. Jacob Hurtubise and Blake Dunn knocked back-to-back doubles against Indians starter Thomas Harrington (W, 3-1) to kick off the top of the first. A sacrifice fly from Levi Jordan put the Bats on the board, and an RBI single from David Wendzel strengthened an early Louisville lead at 2-0.

Indianapolis fought back, taking advantage of a two-run homer in both the first and second innings from Jack Suwiniski and Matt Gorski respectively. The Indians rally doubled Louisville's score, putting Indianapolis ahead 4-2.

In the top of the third, the Bats combined a leadoff walk to Dunn, a base hit single from Jordan, and a double from Wendzel to even up the tally at 4-4.

The Indians reclaimed the lead in the bottom half of the frame thanks to a couple of walks and singles, racking the score up to 6-4. Following several quiet innings, Indianapolis launched into another scoring burst, driving in four more runs and setting the Bats at a 10-4 disadvantage going into the final innings of the game.

Louisville rallied in the top of the eighth, starting with a leadoff walk to Edwin Ríos. Wendzel then doubled and P.J. Higgins brough in a run on an RBI groundout, cutting the Indians' lead in half and making it 10-5.

Ivan Johnson smacked a 351-foot home run in the top of the ninth, but Louisville ultimately dropped their fourth game in a row against Indianapolis with a final score of 10-6.

Bats starter Connor Overton tossed 2.2 innings, allowing four runs on four hits with two strikeouts. Coming on in the third, Patrick Weigel (L, 0-1) gave up two earned runs and claimed the loss, his first of the season. Wendzel ended the night three for four with three RBIs, and Levi Jordan also went two-for-three with an RBI.

The Bats (57-71, 19-35 second half) and Indians (63-63, 30-23 second half) will play the next game in the series tomorrow, Friday, August 30. With the first pitch at Victory Field set for 7:05 p.m., Nick Curran will be on the call for 1450/96.1 WXVW.

