Nastrini Promoted to White Sox on Thursday

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - The Charlotte Knights have announced three roster moves today ahead of the team's 7:04 p.m. game against the Nashville Sounds from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte.

RHP Nick Nastrini was recalled by the Chicago White Sox and will start today's game for the Sox against the Texas Rangers. Nastrini, 24, has made 18 starts with the Knights this season and is 3-9 with a 5.24 ERA with 90 strikeouts over 79.0 innings pitched. Nastrini entered the season rated by Baseball America as the number three prospect in Chicago's system. He is 0-5 with a 8.39 ERA (24.2 IP) in six starts this season with the White Sox.

LHP Sammy Peralta was optioned to the Knights today and added to the team's active roster. With the Knights, Peralta is 2-0 with one save and a 1.27 ERA in 20 games (28.1 IP). Peralta is 3-1 with a 3.73 ERA in 32 games (41.0 IP) combined between Charlotte and Triple-A Tacoma.

RHP Dalton Roach was activated off Charlotte's Development List today. Roach, 28, is 1-0 with a 4.82 ERA this season with the Knights in 16 games (18.2 IP). He was signed by the White Sox as a free agent on April 11, 2024. He was originally drafted by the Houston Astros in the 21st round of the 2018 MLB June Amateur Draft.

