Kornberg to Broadcast Seven Additional Marlins Regular Season Games

August 29, 2024 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Director of Broadcasting & Media Relations and radio play-by-play voice Scott Kornberg will join the Marlins Radio Network to broadcast seven additional Marlins regular season games from September 9-15, when Miami plays at the Pittsburgh Pirates and Washington Nationals.

Kornberg, who has also broadcast select Marlins' Spring Training games each of the last four seasons, made his major league debut on May 18 and had the walk-off call in a Marlins win over the New York Mets. He will be paired with Miami Marlins broadcaster Kyle Sielaff and pregame host Stephen Strom on the Marlins Radio Network. Fans can listen on 940 WINZ AM and 94.9 HD2 in South Florida, as well as nationwide on MLB.tv and the MLB app.

My major league debut on May 18 was truly a dream come true, and if that was the only game I ever got in the major leagues, it would have been more than enough, Kornberg said. I am incredibly grateful to Kyle Sielaff, Stephen Strom and the Miami Marlins to live out my dream even further. A humongous thank you to my family and friends, who have continued to support me whole-heartedly throughout this extraordinary journey, as well as to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp for the wonderful opportunity they have given me.

A native of Belle Mead, N.J., Kornberg is currently in the midst of his fifth season with Jacksonville and 10th in professional baseball. In addition to his broadcast duties, as the Jumbo Shrimp's Director of Broadcasting & Media Relations, he serves year-round in the club's front office as the primary media contact, helps manage the Jumbo Shrimp's presence and coverage on a variety of platforms and sells and services corporate clients, season ticket holders and group guests at 121 Financial Ballpark.

In February, Kornberg and current Marlins minor leaguer Troy Johnston launched the Turn 2 Podcast. Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and YouTube, Turn 2 with Scott & Troy gives listeners an unrivaled glimpse into the baseball world. The pair break down the biggest stories throughout baseball and welcome in the sport's players, managers, coaches and writers for behind-the-scenes stories and information.

During the baseball offseason, Kornberg works as a gameday member of the Jacksonville Jaguars' public relations staff and is the ESPN Plus voice of Jacksonville University women's basketball while also filling in as a play-by-play broadcaster for the school's other teams. Additionally, he boasts experience as a fill-in on the Alabama Crimson Tide Sports Network.

Prior to joining the Jumbo Shrimp, Kornberg served as the football and men's basketball broadcaster at Western Illinois University from 2014-18 and the lead voice of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (High-A, Chicago Cubs) from 2016-18, a stint during which he was honored as the 2017 Carolina League co-Broadcaster of the Year. He has also enjoyed time with the High Point-Thomasville HiToms (Coastal Plain League) in 2013, Colgate University from 2013-14, Quad Cities River Bandits (Low-A, Houston Astros) in 2014 and Winston-Salem Dash (High-A, Chicago White Sox) in 2015.

Kornberg is a 2013 graduate of the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism. During his time in College Park, he served as the co-director of the school's student radio station, WMUC Sports. In addition to helping run its day-to-day operations and managing the station's news and web content, Kornberg hosted a pair of talk shows and broadcast Terps men's and women's basketball, football, baseball, men's soccer and softball. While at Maryland, he enjoyed being a campus tour guide with Maryland Images and also worked as a television reporter for Capital News Service, where he covered the 2012 Democratic National Convention in Charlotte.

