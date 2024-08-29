Rain Rests Redbirds' Rout of Rivals

August 29, 2024 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip with a rain-shortened 18-2 defeat of the Iowa Cubs (Triple-A, Chicago Cubs) on Thursday night at Principal Park.

Before rain abruptly ended the game at the end of five innings on Thursday night, the Memphis offense broke out of a slump in a big way. The Redbirds grabbed a 4-0 lead in the second, added eight runs in the third and scored six in the fourth to roar to the win. Each Memphis batter recorded a hit and each starter scored a run.

Center fielder Mike Antico, shortstop Thomas Saggese and catcher Gavin Collins each smacked a home run in the win. Antico went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored. Saggese added three RBIs in a 2-for-4 night. Collins went 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs. Designated hitter Nick Dunn also went perfect at the plate with a 5-for-5 game.

Starting pitcher Michael McGreevy (7-8) allowed two runs on seven hits, walked one and struck out seven. The right-handed pitcher tossed all 5.0 innings, a complete game. McGreevy threw 81 pitches, 59 for strikes.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to start a six-game homestand against the Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A, Kansas City Royals) on Tuesday, September 3 with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.

