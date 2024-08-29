Red Wings, RailRiders Postponed Thursday Night
August 29, 2024 - International League (IL)
Rochester Red Wings News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - Tonight's game between the Rochester Red Wings and the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at PNC Field has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The two teams will play a seven-inning doubleheader tomorrow, Friday, August 30, with the first pitch of game one set for 5:05 p.m.
RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE (4-8, 7.06) will get the ball for the Red Wings in Game One.
Check out the Rochester Red Wings Statistics
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 29, 2024
- Syracuse Pummels Lehigh Valley, 13-6, on Thursday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Kody Clemens Goes Deep as IronPigs Drop Second Straight to Mets - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Hens Rally Late to Claim 4-2 Victory Over Red Sox at Polar Park - Toledo Mud Hens
- Seymour Leads Durham to Fourth Straight - Durham Bulls
- Red Wings, RailRiders Postponed Thursday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- RailRiders and Red Wings Game Postponed - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- August 29th Omaha Storm Chasers Game Postponed - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Saints and Storm Chasers Rained Out, Doubleheader Friday - St. Paul Saints
- August 29 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Memphis Redbirds - Iowa Cubs
- Trivino Scheduled to Rehab with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Nastrini Promoted to White Sox on Thursday - Charlotte Knights
- SWB Game Notes - August 29 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 29 at Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
- Kornberg to Broadcast Seven Additional Marlins Regular Season Games - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Sounds Host Braves, Cardinals Affiliates in Final Homestand of Season - Nashville Sounds
- Storm Chasers Drop Second Straight to St. Paul - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Late Offensive Charge Fizzles Out in 7-6 Loss to Columbus - Gwinnett Stripers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rochester Red Wings Stories
- Red Wings, RailRiders Postponed Thursday Night
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 29 at Scranton/WB
- Rochester Loses Fifth Straight in Low-Scoring Affair with RailRiders
- Red Wings, Vision Auto Group to Host First Annual Home Run Derby on September 10
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 28 at Scranton/WB