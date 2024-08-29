Red Wings, RailRiders Postponed Thursday Night

August 29, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - Tonight's game between the Rochester Red Wings and the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at PNC Field has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The two teams will play a seven-inning doubleheader tomorrow, Friday, August 30, with the first pitch of game one set for 5:05 p.m.

RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE (4-8, 7.06) will get the ball for the Red Wings in Game One.

