SWB Game Notes - August 29

August 29, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Rochester Red Wings (30-23, 68-58) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (30-22, 73-53)

Game 127 | Home Game 65 | PNC Field | Thursday, August 29, 2024 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Jackson Rutledge (4-8, 7.06) vs RHP Yoendrys Gómez (2-4, 3.97)

CLARKE CONTROL - Clarke Schmidt, 28, joined the RailRiders to continue his rehab assignment in effort to get back to the New York. Schmidt worked three innings of one run ball while striking out five on 58 total pitches. It was his second rehab appearance after being placed on the Injured List on May 27 with a right lat strain. The righty had made eleven starts for the Yankees with a 2.52 earned run average in 60.2 innings of work.

200 AND COUNTING- The RailRiders have reached 200 stolen bases for the first time in franchise history. After Taylor Trammell and Caleb Durbin each swiped one last night the team has totalled 201, topping last year's 174 total. This is the most in the International League and just 22 behind the league record set by Omaha last year. They also have the second most in Triple-A behind Tacoma's ridiculous 249.

BEAUTIFUL BULLPEN - Five arms pitched out of the bullpen last night to stop the Red Wings push late in the game yesterday. After Alex Mauricio worked two quiet innings, Nick Burdi, Yerry De Los Santos, Anthony Misiewicz, and Scott Effross each had a clean frame. This week, the bullpen has not allowed a run in 9.2 innings of work.

STRIKEOUTS AND WALKS: The pitching staff issued just two walks last night while striking out ten. In total, the arms have doubled their strikeout count, 1101, over their walks, 503. Conversely the team has walked, 9 times, more than they struck out, five times, this week.

ELIGIBLE ENERGY- The RailRiders active roster currently contains 11 players that are also on the Yankees 40-man roster. There are six pitchers all of whom they consider bullpen arms. The team also features five position players who are eligible for a quick call-up, including #1 Prospect Jasson Domínguez and #16 Jorbit Vivas. Oswald Peraza and Carlos Narvaez also remain on the big league 40-man.

WINNING WEDNESDAY- The RailRiders finished off the first half of the season winning every Wednesday game they played. The team went 11-0 in the second contest of the week. Since then, they have gone 6-3 on Wednesdays with their two of those losses coming from a pair of mid-week doubleheader splits where they also had wins.

GÓMEZ GETS THE BALL - Yankees #19 prospect Yoendrys Gómez makes his 20th appearance, 19th start with the RailRiders this season. He holds a 3.97 earned run average in Triple-A in 68.0 innings of work. The righty has struck out 71 to his 35 walks. Gómez has also made five appearances in the big leagues, all out of the bullpen, for a 3.97 ERA in 11.1 frames.

TAYLOR TORCHED - Taylor Trammell smacked his 16th homer of the season last night, the most on the RailRiders active roster. His 54 runs batted in are also second most of the group.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.