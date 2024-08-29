I-Cubs Blown out in Weather-Shortened Contest

August 29, 2024 - International League (IL)

DES MOINES, IA - Following an eight-run third and a six-run fourth, the Memphis Redbirds (63-66) defeated the Iowa Cubs (57-72) by an 18-2 score tonight in a weather-shortened contest that was delayed with one out in the top of the sixth due to rain, and then called at Principal Park.

Memphis got on the board first with four in the top of the second. Alfonso Rivas III drove in two with a double and then Mike Antico deposited a two-run shot to right.

Iowa scored two in the bottom of the second when James Triantos crossed home on a wild pitch and Chase Strumpf drove in Tomas Nido with a single.

Memphis put eight on the board in the third highlighted by a Gavin Collins three-run homer and three separate RBI doubles.

The Redbirds added six more in the fourth with three RBI singles and a three-run homer from Thomas Saggese.

After a scoreless fifth the contest was ultimately called in the top of the sixth and counts as a completed game.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- 18 runs ties a season-high for runs allowed by the I-Cubs

- 22 hits allowed by the I-Cubs is a season-high and is three short of the franchise record

