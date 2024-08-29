White, Collins Help Sounds Conquer Knights
August 29, 2024 - International League (IL)
Nashville Sounds News Release
Charlotte, N.C. - Thanks to an early home run by Isaac Collins and stellar starting pitching from Mitch White, the Nashville Sounds never trailed on Thursday night, taking down the Charlotte Knights, 5-1, at Truist Field. Collins' homer was one of two hit by the Sounds in the game, and they've hit seven in the first three games of the series.
Collins homered on the third pitch of the game, launching an opposite-field shot to left off Sean Burke (1-6) to give the Sounds a quick lead. Charlotte answered with a run in the bottom of the third but never scored again. Chris Roller put the Sounds back in front with a one-out homer in the fifth, and the Sounds never looked back. In the sixth inning, Brewer Hicklen walked, stole his league-high 42 nd base of the year and scored on a single by Owen Miller. Then Christian Arroyo connected for a two-out two-run single in the ninth to make it 5-1.
White (5-4) tossed his second straight quality start and the team's third in the last four games. He gave up one run on five hits, walked one and matched a season-high with seven strikeouts in the win. Craig Yoho pitched a perfect seventh, and Ryan Middendorf logged the final two innings for his seventh save.
The seven-game, six-day series continues Friday with a doubleheader, stemming from a postponement at First Horizon Park on July 28. Evan McKendry (3-4, 5.28) is slated to start Game 1 for the Sounds (30-23, 68-60), and right-hander Taylor Clarke (2-4, 4.74) is scheduled for Game 2. The starters for Charlotte (25-27, 58-68) are yet to be announced.
Post-Game Notes
With Mitch White's six-inning outing on Thursday, the Sounds improved to 22-3 this season when their starting pitch goes six-plus innings.
Francisco Mejia went 3-for-4 with a walk, raising his August batting average to .383 (23-for-60).
The Sounds are 10-4 against Charlotte this season and Thursday's win clinched the season series for the fourth straight season.
Isaac Collins' game-starting home run on the third pitch marked the second time this season a Sounds player has led off a game with a home run (Oliver Dunn, 1 st pitch, May 17 at Jacksonville).
Craig Yoho's perfect seventh inning was his sixth scoreless outing in seven appearances with the Sounds...his season ERA is 1.07 (6er/50.2ip) in 41 appearances across three levels of the Brewers farm system.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 29, 2024
- Bats Score Early But Fall Short 10-6 to Indians - Louisville Bats
- Seven-Run 10th Inning Sinks Jacksonville in 12-7 Loss to Norfolk - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bats Score Early but Fall Short 10-6 to Indians - Louisville Bats
- Basallo Hits First Triple-A Homer In Extra Innings Win - Norfolk Tides
- I-Cubs Blown out in Weather-Shortened Contest - Iowa Cubs
- Gorski Slugs Indians to Record-Setting 10th Consecutive Win at Victory Field - Indianapolis Indians
- Stripers' Comeback Bid Falls Short Once Again in 5-4 Loss to Columbus - Gwinnett Stripers
- Rain Rests Redbirds' Rout of Rivals - Memphis Redbirds
- Knights Drop Thursday's Game to Sounds, 5-1 - Charlotte Knights
- WooSox' Bats Held Dormant in 4-2 Loss to Toledo - Worcester Red Sox
- White, Collins Help Sounds Conquer Knights - Nashville Sounds
- Syracuse Pummels Lehigh Valley, 13-6, on Thursday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Kody Clemens Goes Deep as IronPigs Drop Second Straight to Mets - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Hens Rally Late to Claim 4-2 Victory Over Red Sox at Polar Park - Toledo Mud Hens
- Seymour Leads Durham to Fourth Straight - Durham Bulls
- Red Wings, RailRiders Postponed Thursday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- RailRiders and Red Wings Game Postponed - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- August 29th Omaha Storm Chasers Game Postponed - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Saints and Storm Chasers Rained Out, Doubleheader Friday - St. Paul Saints
- August 29 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Memphis Redbirds - Iowa Cubs
- Trivino Scheduled to Rehab with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Nastrini Promoted to White Sox on Thursday - Charlotte Knights
- SWB Game Notes - August 29 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 29 at Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
- Kornberg to Broadcast Seven Additional Marlins Regular Season Games - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Sounds Host Braves, Cardinals Affiliates in Final Homestand of Season - Nashville Sounds
- Storm Chasers Drop Second Straight to St. Paul - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Late Offensive Charge Fizzles Out in 7-6 Loss to Columbus - Gwinnett Stripers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Nashville Sounds Stories
- White, Collins Help Sounds Conquer Knights
- Sounds Host Braves, Cardinals Affiliates in Final Homestand of Season
- Sounds Overcome Early Deficit and Pound Knights
- Hicklen Makes History, Sounds Fall to Charlotte
- Sounds Slam Jumbo Shrimp, Take Series with Finale Win