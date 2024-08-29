White, Collins Help Sounds Conquer Knights

August 29, 2024 - International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







Charlotte, N.C. - Thanks to an early home run by Isaac Collins and stellar starting pitching from Mitch White, the Nashville Sounds never trailed on Thursday night, taking down the Charlotte Knights, 5-1, at Truist Field. Collins' homer was one of two hit by the Sounds in the game, and they've hit seven in the first three games of the series.

Collins homered on the third pitch of the game, launching an opposite-field shot to left off Sean Burke (1-6) to give the Sounds a quick lead. Charlotte answered with a run in the bottom of the third but never scored again. Chris Roller put the Sounds back in front with a one-out homer in the fifth, and the Sounds never looked back. In the sixth inning, Brewer Hicklen walked, stole his league-high 42 nd base of the year and scored on a single by Owen Miller. Then Christian Arroyo connected for a two-out two-run single in the ninth to make it 5-1.

White (5-4) tossed his second straight quality start and the team's third in the last four games. He gave up one run on five hits, walked one and matched a season-high with seven strikeouts in the win. Craig Yoho pitched a perfect seventh, and Ryan Middendorf logged the final two innings for his seventh save.

The seven-game, six-day series continues Friday with a doubleheader, stemming from a postponement at First Horizon Park on July 28. Evan McKendry (3-4, 5.28) is slated to start Game 1 for the Sounds (30-23, 68-60), and right-hander Taylor Clarke (2-4, 4.74) is scheduled for Game 2. The starters for Charlotte (25-27, 58-68) are yet to be announced.

Post-Game Notes

With Mitch White's six-inning outing on Thursday, the Sounds improved to 22-3 this season when their starting pitch goes six-plus innings.

Francisco Mejia went 3-for-4 with a walk, raising his August batting average to .383 (23-for-60).

The Sounds are 10-4 against Charlotte this season and Thursday's win clinched the season series for the fourth straight season.

Isaac Collins' game-starting home run on the third pitch marked the second time this season a Sounds player has led off a game with a home run (Oliver Dunn, 1 st pitch, May 17 at Jacksonville).

Craig Yoho's perfect seventh inning was his sixth scoreless outing in seven appearances with the Sounds...his season ERA is 1.07 (6er/50.2ip) in 41 appearances across three levels of the Brewers farm system.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.