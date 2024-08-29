August 29 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Memphis Redbirds

August 29, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (57-71) vs. MEMPHIS REDBIRDS (62-66)

Thursday, August 29 - 6:38 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Connor Noland (4-1, 2.70) vs. RHP Michael McGreevy (6-8, 4.13)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and Memphis Redbirds play the third of a six- game series tonight at Principal Park...it marks the penultimate homestand of the season before the finale vs. Louisville Sept. 10-15...right-hander Connor Noland is scheduled to make his seven outing (sixth start) with Iowa...Noland went 7-3 with a 2.50 ERA (24 ER in 86.1 IP) in 16 starts with Tennessee before being promoted to Iowa...right-hander Michael McGreevy is slated to make his 25 start for Memphis tonight.

THREE IS A STREAK: The I-Cubs won their third straight game by a 4-2 score yesterday over the Redbirds... James Triantos and Owen Caissie each tallied two hits... Trayce Thompson hit his 21st home run of the season in the 6th inning...starting pitcher Brandon Birdsell each his third win with Iowa as he worked 6.0 scoreless innings with six strikeouts... Eduarniel Núnãez pitched a 1-2-3 9th inning to earn his second save of the season.

COOL JAMES: Infielder and Cubs No. 5 prospect James Triantos went 2-for-4 and stole a base yesterday...James has now stolen 46 bases this season between Double-A Tennessee and Iowa which is the most by a Cubs minor leaguer in full season ball since John Andreoli swiped 55 with Advanced-A Daytona in 2012...Triantos started his stint with Iowa going 0-for-8 but is batting .344 (22-for-64) since Aug. 8 and has hit in 15 of his 16 starts with Iowa...James is one of three players in the minor leagues with at least 125 hits and 45 stolen bases.

SERIES RECAP: Iowa took the six-game series over Toledo winning four of the six games and outscoring the Mud Hens 25-21 (+4)...the I-Cubs haven't lost a series since they lost four of the six against St. Paul from July 30-Aug. 4...Iowa split at Omaha and Columbus and then defeated Toledo.

THE BIG O: Cubs No. 3 prospect Owen Caissie tallied his first multi-homer game of the season Sunday at Toledo as part of a three-hit effort...marked his first such game since Aug. 1, 2023 vs. Chattanooga with Tennessee and the fifth of his career.

SCORING CHANGE: On Tuesday, catcher Moises Ballesteros hit a sharp ground ball to the shortstop and the play was called an error...after review, the scoring was changed to a hit, giving Moises a multi-hit game as he went 2-for-4 with a run scored.

BIRDSELL STRIKEOUTS: Last night's starter Brandon Birdsell earned his third win with the I-Cubs and pitched 6.0 scoreless innings...he has gone 3-1 with a 1.82ERA(6ER in 29.2IP) in five starts in August...Birdsell has struck out at least five batters in five straight games, the longest such streak by an Iowa pitcher since Caleb Kilian did so in seven straight game from July 14-Aug. 23, 2022...Brandon tallied his third game with at least nine strikeouts this season in his last start on Aug. 22 at Toledo.

UPHILL: After recording the longest losing streak of the season from July 23-Aug. 1 (nine games), Iowa has gone 14-9 in their last 23 games dating back to Aug. 2...the I-Cubs last three series have been six-game splits with First Half Champions Omaha (Kansas City) and Columbus (Cleveland) and a win over Toledo (Detroit).

ALL THE SMALL THINGS: Iowa improved to 26-18 in one-run games this season with their 4-3 win Tuesday night...the I-Cubs have played the most one- run games in the International League this season (44) ahead of next-closest Jacksonville (42).

VS. MEMPHIS: Iowa and Memphis are matching up for the second series of the season as the Triple-A version of Cardinals vs. Cubs...the two teams played a three-game set immediately following the all-star break in which the I-Cubs won two of the three game and outscored the Redbirds by a score of 9-8 (+1) with all three contests being a one-run game.

KILIAN ROLLING: Tuesday night's starter Caleb Kilian picked up his first win of the season last night...in his last six outings dating back to July 28, Caleb has posted a1.67 ERA (5ER in 27.0IP) with 21 strikeouts vs. just six walks.

