Sounds Host Braves, Cardinals Affiliates in Final Homestand of Season

August 29, 2024 - International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds close out their final home series of the season, playing six against the Gwinnett Stripers (Atlanta Braves) and the Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals) from September 3-15 at First Horizon Park. With six giveaway dates and eight theme nights, the Sounds are giving the best fans in baseball a memorable finish to a fantastic 2024 season in Hit City.

Listed below are the festivities and promotions for the opening series.

Tuesday, September 3 vs. Gwinnett - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Brewskis Jersey giveaway (first 1,000 fans).

Football Night - Joining the Sounds is our friends from the Tennessee Titans, T-Rac and Titans cheerleaders! Get to your seats early and see defensive end TK McLendon Jr. throw the ceremonial first pitch.

Music City Mashup - Fans can purchase tickets to this night's Sounds game and the Titans vs. Colts game at Nissan Stadium on October 13 as part of the Music City Mashup ticket bundle. Additionally, a portion from each ticket purchased through the link will be donated to support Creative Girls Rock, a non-profit in Nashville whose mission is to educate and empower young girls and women to utilize their creative talents to enhance their lives and the world around them!

Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday - Bring your favorite four-legged friend to First Horizon Park. Tickets start at $30 ($25 for humans; $5 for dog) plus taxes and fees. Proceeds from all dog tickets will benefit New Leash on Life. Limit one dog per human. Please note all dogs must enter through the Right Field Gate on Rep. John Lewis Way. The Vanderbilt Health Picinic Place will be reserved for all dogs and owners in attendance. All dog owners are required to sign a waiver and present proof of updated rabies vaccination.

Wednesday, September 4 vs. Gwinnett - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Hit City Hat giveaway presented by Advance Financial (first 1,000 fans).

HI-Surf Theme Night - The Sounds will wear specialty jerseys to promote Rescue: HI-Surf, a new action drama coming to Fox on September 23.

Silver Sounds Night presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee - Select members will get to participate with the throwing of a ceremonial first pitch and other in-game promotions.

Winning Wednesday presented by Pepsi - The first 500 fans to the ballpark are invited to play Music Bingo throughout the game. All bingo boards will have a coupon redeemable for a small Pepsi fountain soda from the concession stand. Winning bingo boards can be turned into the Music Bingo prize table behind section 113 while supplies last. Prizes include tickets, merchandise and gift cards from local Nashville businesses. All fans will have the opportunity to round the bases postgame if the Sounds win.

Kroger Wednesday - Fans can purchase four (4) Select Section tickets, four (4) hot dogs and four (4) Pepsi fountain sodas for just $44. Kroger Wednesday tickets must be purchased at the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office by showing proof of the Kroger mobile app.

Thursday, September 5 vs. Gwinnett - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Healthcare Heroes Night - The Sounds welcome all healthcare workers and celebrate their hard work and dedication in their profession. Healthcare workers can purchase a discounted ticket for the game here.

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser - The Sounds will wear throwback uniforms to commemorate the team's original uniform style from 1978. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.

Friday, September 6 vs. Gwinnett - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Home NASH jersey auction - The Sounds will wear their white NASH jerseys, which will be auctioned and given to the jersey auction winners in-person after the game in a meet and greet with the players on the field. The jersey auction is live and will end at 8:00 p.m. on Friday night.

Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation Night - The night will be dedicated to raising awareness and raising funds for pediatric brain tumor research and family support. Fans can purchase tickets that benefit the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation here. After the game, the Starry Night Lantern Ceremony will illuminate the field as a tribute to children who have been diagnosed with brain tumors. Additional donations can be made to the PBTF here.

FOX 17 News postgame fireworks show.

Saturday, September 7 vs. Gwinnett - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:15 p.m.

Sounds 40-ounce Tumbler giveaway presented by First Horizon (first 1,000 fans).

Harry Potter Night - Hit City turns into Hogwarts for the first time! The Sounds will wear specialty jerseys which include the Hogwarts crest on the back and each of the four houses on the sleeves. Fans can bid online to take home their favorite player's jerseys. The jersey auction is live and will run until Monday, September 9 at 7:00 p.m.

Back to Hogwarts Theme Tickets - Fans have the ability to purchase one of three different theme tickets, which includes a Select Section Ticket and the Auror Package ($80 plus taxes/fees with a meet and greet with Book Tok star Kierra Lewis with early park entry, Great Hall Feast and your choice of Sounds House Hat that includes Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff or Ravenclaw), Prefect Package ($65 plus taxes/fees for Great Hall Feast and Sounds House Hat), or First Year Package ($34 plus taxes/fees that includes Sounds House Hat).

Sunday, September 8 vs. Gwinnett - 2:05 p.m.

Gates open at 1:00 p.m.

Stand Up To Cancer Day - Join the Sounds in raising funds for cancer research. All fans are invited to fill out a SU2C placard to honor those who have battled cancer or are currently battling the disease. A moment of silence will be held in the middle of the second inning to honor those named on placards and all who are in the fight. Additionally, fans can purchase tickets throughout the game to destroy the Smash Car located next to Hit City Hall (one hit for $5, three hits for $10, and three hits and a replica Sounds jersey for $20). 100% of the funds raised will benefit Stand Up To Cancer. Fans will have other numerous opportunities to donate when buying tickets or at the ballpark.

Sounds Cool Ticket Bundle - Stay cool with a bundle that includes a game ticket and Sounds neck fan. Select seats (200 level) include access to the air conditioned Brauer Lounge.

Pregame autographs by select Sounds players from 1:10 - 1:30 on the third base concourse near section 107.

Sunday Family Fun Day with kids Postgame Round the Bases presented by First Horizon.

Tuesday, September 10 vs. Memphis - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday - Bring your favorite four-legged friend to First Horizon Park. Tickets start at $30 ($25 for humans; $5 for dog) plus taxes and fees. Proceeds from all dog tickets will benefit New Leash on Life. Limit one dog per human. Please note all dogs must enter through the Right Field Gate on Rep. John Lewis Way. The Vanderbilt Health Picinic Place will be reserved for all dogs and owners in attendance. All dog owners are required to sign a waiver and present proof of updated rabies vaccination.

TWOsday Hot Dogs - For one game only, get hot dogs in Hit City for $2!

Wednesday, September 11 vs. Memphis - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Sounds Patriotic T-shirt giveaway (first 1,000 fans).

First Responder Night presented by Dunkin' - Join the Sounds in recognizing all of Middle Tennessee's first responders and their hard work to keep our community safe. The night will include a ceremonial first pitch by MNPD Police Chief John Drake, a pregame flyover and other activities. Discounted tickets for area first responders that includes a Sounds Challenge Coin are available here.

Pregame dance performance with Move Inclusive Dance at 6:00 p.m.

Winning Wednesday presented by Pepsi - The first 500 fans to the ballpark are invited to play Music Bingo throughout the game. All bingo boards will have a coupon redeemable for a small Pepsi fountain soda from the concession stand. Winning bingo boards can be turned into the Music Bingo prize table behind section 113 while supplies last. Prizes include tickets, merchandise and gift cards from local Nashville businesses. All fans will have the opportunity to round the bases postgame if the Sounds win.

Kroger Wednesday - Fans can purchase four (4) Select Section tickets, four (4) hot dogs and four (4) Pepsi fountain sodas for just $44. Kroger Wednesday tickets must be purchased at the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office by showing proof of the Kroger mobile app.

Thursday, September 12 vs. Memphis - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser - The Sounds will wear throwback uniforms to commemorate the team's original uniform style from 1978. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.

Throwback Jersey Auction - The Sounds jerseys will be auctioned and given to the jersey auction winners in-person after the game in a meet and greet with the players on the field. The jersey auction is live and will end at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday night.

Friday, September 13 vs. Memphis - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Copa de la Diversión presented by Toyota and your Middle Tennessee Toyota Dealers - Join us as the Sounds transform into las Vihuelas de Nashville for the final time this season to celebrate Nashville's Hispanic and Latino communities. The Sounds will wear their teal-colored Vihuelas de Nashville jerseys. Other promotions include Dia de los Muertos, with a pregame Aztec dance performance and Baile Folklorico with Mariachi band on-field postgame.

FOX 17 News postgame fireworks show.

Saturday, September 14 vs. Memphis - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:15 p.m.

Sounds 2025 Schedule Cling giveaway presented by Fox 17 News (first 1,000 fans).

In a pregame ceremony the Sounds will present annual awards to the Team MVP, Pitcher of the Year (both voted on by players and coaches), Fan Favorite of the Year (voted on by fans on social media) and Community Player of the Year.

Fan Appreciation Weekend - The Sounds will be celebrating a fantastic season with the best fans in baseball!

Memphis Grizzlies Night - The Sounds welcome Tennessee's NBA team to Hit City! Scotty Pippen Jr. will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the game.

Hit City Saturday - Fans can enjoy pregame music under the guitar scoreboard from 5:15-5:45 p.m. The Sounds will wear their Hit City jerseys on Saturdays throughout the season.

Sunday, September 15 vs. Memphis - 6:05 p.m.

Gates open at 5:00 p.m.

Sounds 2025 Schedule Cling giveaway presented by Fox 17 News (first 1,000 fans).

Gibson Guitar Pick giveaway presented by Pilgrimage Festival (first 1,000 fans) - one lucky fan will receive a golden guitar pick and win a Gibson guitar.

Pregame musical performance under the guitar scoreboard at 5:00 p.m.

Fan Appreciation Weekend - The Sounds will be celebrating a fantastic season with the best fans in baseball!

Pregame autographs by select Sounds players from 5:10 - 5:30 on the third base concourse near section 107.

Sunday Family Fun Day with Postgame Round the Bases for all fans presented by First Horizon.

Seniors and Military families can enjoy a $2.00 discount on single-game ticket prices at First Horizon Park. The offer is valid for four (4) tickets per I.D. (Seniors 55+ and government-issued military I.D. required at the Ticket Office). Subject to availability; no phone orders.

The Nashville Sounds media partners include Midwest Communications, Cumulus Media Nashville, FOX 17 News, Cromwell Media Nashville and Main Street Media of Tennessee.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season tickets for the 2025 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.