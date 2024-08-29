Saints and Storm Chasers Rained Out, Doubleheader Friday
August 29, 2024 - International League (IL)
St. Paul Saints News Release
PAPILLION, NE - The St. Paul Saints and Omaha Storm Chasers were rained out on Thursday night at Werner Park. The two teams will now play a doubleheader on Friday with game one beginning at 5:05 p.m. Both games are scheduled for seven innings with game two beginning approximately 30 minutes at the conclusion of game one. The Saints will start RHP Randy Dobnak (10-6, 3.81) in game one opposite Storm Chasers LHP Tyson Guerrero (First Triple-A start). In game two the Saints will send RHP Andrew Morris (0-0, 4.20) to the mound against Storm Chasers Chandler Champlain (3-5, 5.36). Both games can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.
