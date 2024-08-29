Saints and Storm Chasers Rained Out, Doubleheader Friday

August 29, 2024 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







PAPILLION, NE - The St. Paul Saints and Omaha Storm Chasers were rained out on Thursday night at Werner Park. The two teams will now play a doubleheader on Friday with game one beginning at 5:05 p.m. Both games are scheduled for seven innings with game two beginning approximately 30 minutes at the conclusion of game one. The Saints will start RHP Randy Dobnak (10-6, 3.81) in game one opposite Storm Chasers LHP Tyson Guerrero (First Triple-A start). In game two the Saints will send RHP Andrew Morris (0-0, 4.20) to the mound against Storm Chasers Chandler Champlain (3-5, 5.36). Both games can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.