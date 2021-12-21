Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 p.m.

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, tonight against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at the PPL Center. The Phantoms are the American Hockey League affiliate of the National Hockey League's Philadelphia Flyers. Tonight will mark four games in five nights for the Bears, as well as their seventh game in 11 days. Tonight's game was previously scheduled for Dec. 1, 2021 but was postponed due to COVID-19 protocol issues. Both teams are scheduled to rematch tomorrow night at GIANT Center.

Hershey Bears (12-8-2-1) at Lehigh Valley Phantoms (6-11-4-2)

December 21, 2021 | 7:05 PM | Game #24 | PPL Center

Referees: Mike Dietrich (#15), Mason Riley (#79)

Linespersons: Bob Goodman (#90), Colin Gates (#3)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch and Matt Trust on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:35 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:The Hershey Bears return to action after dropping a 4-3 decision to the Rochester Americans on Sunday at GIANT Center. Ryan Dmowski, Bobby Nardella and Garrett Pilon all scored for the Chocolate and White, but the Americans scored three unanswered goals in the third period for a come-from-behind win. The Lehigh Valley Phantoms suffered a similar fate to Hershey in their last time out, losing on Saturday to Rochester, 4-3 in a shootout. Lehigh Valley's three-game winning streak came to an end, but a goal by Garrett Wilson in the final minute of regulation sent the game to overtime and provided the Phantoms a standings point. Connor Bunnaman and Maksim Sushko also tallied for the Orange and Black.

SEASON-SERIES TO DATE:Tonight will mark the third of 14 regular season meetings between the Bears and Phantoms. Hershey claimed a 2-1 victory over Lehigh Valley on Oct. 17, 2021 before the Phantoms scored a 4-1 win at GIANT Center on Nov. 10, 2021. Axel Jonsson-Fjallby has two points (1g, 1a) in the series for the Bears. Both clubs are slated to meet once more in December, twice in January, February, and March, as well as four times in April.

DMOWSKI AND BOBBY DOUBLES:

Bears forward Ryan Dmowski and blueliner Bobby Nardella both sparked Hershey's offensive over the weekend. With goals on Saturday and Sunday, Dmowski and Nardella have tallied in consecutive nights for the first time in their respective American Hockey League careers. Additionally, Dmowski added an assist on Sunday to mark his second career AHL multipoint night. Previously, the East Lyme, Connecticut native scored twice for the Hartford Wolf Pack on Jan. 31, 2020. Dmowski became the 13th different member of the Chocolate and White this season to record a multipoint game.

LEHIGH'S HEATER:

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms enter tonight's game on a season-best four-game point streak (3-0-0-1). The recent success started with a 4-2 victory over the Cleveland Monsters on Dec. 11, 2021 at PPL Center followed by a 4-3 shootout victory over the Hartford Wolf Pack the next night. Lehigh Valley topped Hartford once more, winning by a 3-1 margin in Connecticut on Dec. 17, 2021, before losing in a shootout to Rochester on Saturday. Gerry Mayhew continues to lead the way with 15 points (9g, 6a) for the Flyers' top minor league affiliate. Four of Mayhew's nine goals have come on the power play, and three goals have opened the game's scoring. Lehigh Valley's recent success comes after starting the season 0-5-2-0 in October and 3-5-2-1 in November.

BEARS BITES:

The Bears were 2-3-0-0 in five games at the PPL Center last season...Ryan Bednard became the fourth Hershey goaltender to see action between the pipes for the Chocolate and White this season...Five different Phantoms goaltenders have seen game action in their first 23 games including rookie netminders Samuel Ersson and Kirill Ustimenko...Hershey's 4-3 loss on Sunday marked their first one-goal loss in regulation this season...Former Phantoms forward Mike Vecchione saw his eight-game point streak come to a close on Sunday.

