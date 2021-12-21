Ring in the New Year with the IceHogs
December 21, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Rockford IceHogs are inviting you to start your New Year's Eve with some hockey! Get an upper sideline ticket, a hot dog, a bag of chips, and a soda for just $22 per person. Or get that same package with a lower endzone ticket for $26 per person.
Just enter promo code NYE2021 before selecting your seats to unlock this great offer. Offer valid for all tickets purchased using this code. Tickets and food vouchers will be available to be picked up at the BMO Harris Bank Center box office.
New Year's Eve also happens to be our next Bud Light Friday! Bud Light cans are just $2 through the second intermission.
So whether you make us your first stop of the night or your only stop of the night, the IceHogs is the alternative New Year's Eve destination you are looking for!
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 21, 2021
- American Hockey League Postpones Wednesday's Ontario-Henderson Game - AHL
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Leason, Snively Return to Bears - Hershey Bears
- Two Minutes for Thoughts: December 21st, 2021 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Dallas Stars Reassign Forward Riley Tufte and Defenseman Thomas Harley to Texas - Texas Stars
- Ring in the New Year with the IceHogs - Rockford IceHogs
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 10 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wolves' Trip to Cleveland Postponed - Chicago Wolves
- American Hockey League Announces Postponed Games - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Toronto Marlies Game vs. Providence on December 28th Postponed - Toronto Marlies
- Syracuse Crunch Announce Game Postponements - Syracuse Crunch
- Two Providence Bruins Road Games Postponed - Providence Bruins
- AHL Postpones Wednesday's Amerks Game against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Rochester Americans
- American Hockey League Announces Additional Postponements - AHL
- Senators Home Game On December 28 Vs Syracuse Postponed - Belleville Senators
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Andrej Sustr from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Minnesota Reassigns Czuczman and Shaw to Iowa - Iowa Wild
- American Hockey League Postpones Chicago-Cleveland Games this Week - Cleveland Monsters
- Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- American Hockey League Postpones Chicago-Cleveland Games this Week - AHL
- Mayhew Recalled to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bears add Hunter Shepard and Christopher Brown to the roster - Hershey Bears
- Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- IceHogs Host Admirals on Holiday Winning Weekday at BMO Harris Bank Center Tonight - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rockford IceHogs Stories
- Ring in the New Year with the IceHogs
- IceHogs Host Admirals on Holiday Winning Weekday at BMO Harris Bank Center Tonight
- IceHogs Weekly: IceHogs Welcome the Holidays with Winning Weekday vs. Milwaukee on Tuesday
- Blackhawks Assign Slavin and Mitchell to IceHogs
- IceHogs Comeback Falls Short; Stars Hang on for 3-2 Win