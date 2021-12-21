Ring in the New Year with the IceHogs

The Rockford IceHogs are inviting you to start your New Year's Eve with some hockey! Get an upper sideline ticket, a hot dog, a bag of chips, and a soda for just $22 per person. Or get that same package with a lower endzone ticket for $26 per person.

Just enter promo code NYE2021 before selecting your seats to unlock this great offer. Offer valid for all tickets purchased using this code. Tickets and food vouchers will be available to be picked up at the BMO Harris Bank Center box office.

New Year's Eve also happens to be our next Bud Light Friday! Bud Light cans are just $2 through the second intermission.

So whether you make us your first stop of the night or your only stop of the night, the IceHogs is the alternative New Year's Eve destination you are looking for!

