December 22 Reign Game in Henderson Postponed

December 21, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, CA - The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Ontario Reign, the game scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 22 at Henderson (AHL Game #396) has been postponed.

The Reign organization continues to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.

A make-up date has yet to be determined.

