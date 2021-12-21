Bears add Hunter Shepard and Christopher Brown to the roster

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced multiple transactions and updates to the club's roster.

The following transactions have been made:

-Forward Christopher Brown has signed a tryout agreement (PTO) with the club

-Goaltender Hunter Shepard has been re-assigned to Hershey by Washington (NHL) from South Carolina (ECHL)

-Forward Brett Leason has been recalled by Washington (NHL)

Brown, 25, joins the Bears from the ECHL's Jacksonville IceMen where he serves as captain of the club. The Bloomfield Hills, Mich. native has collected 19 points (5g, 14a) in 25 games this season for Jacksonville. He's tied for first on the club in assists and ranks second in points. The 6'0", 185-pound forward had played 19 games in the AHL with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, registering one assist. The product of Boston College was selected in the sixth round, 151st overall, of the 2014 NHL Draft by Buffalo.

Shepard, 26, has played in one game for Hershey this season, stopping 21 shots in a 5-2 loss to Charlotte on Nov. 14. He returned from injury this past weekend with South Carolina, and this season, he's collected a 3-4-2 record with the Stingrays, sporting a 3.43 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage. The two-time NCAA National Champion at the University of Minnesota-Duluth went 3-0-0-0 last season with the Bears, posting a 1.00 goals-against average and a .969 save percentage with one shutout.

Leason, 22, has played in five games for the Bears this season, registering one goal. He made his NHL debut on Oct. 29 against the Arizona Coyotes and has recorded six points (3g, 3a) in 21 games with the Capitals this season. The Calgary, Alberta, native recorded 20 points (9g, 11a) in 33 games during the 2020-21 season with Hershey, including 13 points (5g, 8a) in his final 15 games. Leason surpassed his rookie point total of 14 (3g, 11a) set in 2019-20 in 17 fewer games in 2020-21, while also tripling his goal total. Leason ranked fourth on Hershey in goals and points and second in shots (74). Additionally, Leason was one of five skaters to appear in all 33 of Hershey's games and was the only Hershey player to record a power play goal (1), a shorthanded goal (1) and a game-winning goal (2).

The Bears return to action on the road on Tuesday at the PPL Center versus the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at 7:05 p.m. The game may be heard on the Highmark Bears Radio Network and viewed on AHLTV.

