Dallas Stars Reassign Forward Riley Tufte and Defenseman Thomas Harley to Texas
December 21, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has reassigned forward Riley Tufte and defenseman Thomas Harley from the Texas Stars, Dallas' top development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Tufte, 23, has appeared in five NHL games this season, recording five hits and one blocked shot in 7:19 time on ice per game. The forward made his NHL debut on Nov. 13, 2021 against Philadelphia. Tufte has also posted nine points (6-3=9) in 17 AHL contests with Texas in 2021-22, while he's tied for third on the team with six goals.
The 6-foot-6, 220-pound native of Coon Rapids, Minn. was selected by Dallas in the first round (25th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.
Harley, 20, has registered nine shots on goal, seven blocked shots and four hits in 13:24 time on ice per game in seven NHL contests with Dallas this season. He has also skated in 17 AHL contests with Texas and has earned seven assists (0-7=7). He is tied for second among Texas defensemen and shares fifth among all team skaters with seven assists, while he paces team blueliners with 35 shots on goal.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pound native of Syracuse, N.Y. was selected by Dallas in the first round (18th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.
- Dallas Stars Reassign Forward Riley Tufte and Defenseman Thomas Harley to Texas - Texas Stars
