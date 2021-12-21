Coyotes Assign Speers and Jenik to Tucson Roadrunners

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have assigned forwards Blake Speers and Jan Jenik to the Tucson Roadrunners, the Club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

The 24-year-old Speers has registered 1-1-2 and 12 penalty minutes (PIM) in 21 games with the Roadrunners this season. The Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., native has collected 20-19-39 and 88 PIM in 172 career AHL games. He made his Coyotes debut on Dec. 17 at Anaheim and appeared in three NHL contests with the New Jersey Devils in 2016-17.

The 5-foot-11, 189-pound Speers was drafted by the Devils in the third round (67th overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft. Speers was acquired by the Coyotes from New Jersey with Taylor Hall in exchange for Arizona's 2020 first round draft choice (conditional), Arizona's 2021 third round draft choice (conditional), forwards Nick Merkley and Nate Schnarr and defenseman Kevin Bahl on December 16, 2019.

The 21-year-old Jenik has played in two games for the Coyotes this season. In Tucson, he's posted 4-7-11 with a +1 rating and 18 PIM in 14 games. He currently ranks tied for fourth on the Roadrunners in assists and is fifth in points.

The Nymburk, CZE native played in two games for the Coyotes last season and scored a goal in each of them, becoming the second player in franchise history to score a goal in each of his first two games (Christian Fischer). Jenik was drafted in the third round, 65th overall, in the 2018 NHL Draft.

