Two Providence Bruins Road Games Postponed

PROVIDENCE, RI - The American Hockey League announced today, December 21, that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Syracuse Crunch and Toronto Marlies, the Providence Bruins games scheduled for December 22 and December 28 have been postponed.

Make-up dates have yet to be determined.

The P-Bruins will return to action in late December with two road games against the Rochester Americans and Hartford Wolf Pack before returning home to take on the Springfield Thunderbirds on Sunday, January 2, at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Special ticket offers are available for purchase at providencebruins.com.

